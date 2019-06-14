Crabbing, fishing, nature walks and wading in a stream are just some of the ways more than 70 children enjoyed nature during the recent Water Wonders Camp in Mandeville.
The camp is conducted by the city Public Works Environmental Interpretive Program with the idea that if young people can enjoy nature, they will also learn the importance of protecting it.
The environment also includes native wildlife. Recently, campers saw snapping turtles and venomous and nonvenomous snakes brought by Milliken Farms in Lacombe.
Now in its 16th year, the Interpretive Program teaches environmental stewardship and how the living creatures and environment around them are interconnected.
The camp began in 2002 when Mandeville received a grant from the EPA for environmental education. Six kids showed up for the first camp, but now it often reaches the limit of 45 for each session. Water Wonders Camp is held the first two weeks in June.
Now, “we have repeat campers who will return each summer,” and their siblings, said Jan Mistich who helped found the program for students entering grades four through seven.
Mistich was teaching fifth-grade math and science at Tchefuncta Middle School when she was asked to help with the EPA grant. The school board let her work as a teacher-on-loan to write lesson plans.
The result is an ambitious program that includes the two weeklong summer camps, along with curriculum-based field trips during the school year; in-school programs; and an adult education program on rain gardens to improve water quality.
Mistich has retired from teaching and now works with the program year-round. She helps conduct the camp, which take youngsters on water or nature-related field trips in the mornings and gives them hands-on learning in the afternoons. One day they may learn about bees and birds of prey, and on another they may dissect owl pellets, learn to tie knots, or visit the Insectarium or the Big Branch Marsh.
They’ve gone as far as the Institute For Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, Mississippi, and the Honey Island Swamp near Slidell.
The camp is taught by teachers Mistich recruits each year, including Connie Marciante.
While Mistich conducts the outdoors program for school field trips to the city of Mandeville’s Biological Wastewater Treatment Facility, Marciante presents the inside portion, which includes lab activities.
“We show how we clean the water,” which is tested and released into Bayou Chinchuba, Mistich said. A dock was built into the swamp for students to conduct tests for dissolved oxygen, nitrates, phosphates, ammonia and turbidity.
“We want to know that it is clean before wastewater goes into the swamp,” she said.
They also go to classrooms with the educational programs. “I saw over 2,000 kids in classrooms this year,” she said.
The program is important because sometimes “the environment takes a back seat,” she added. It’s about developing environmental stewardship in youth.
The Environmental Interpretive Program offers activities for grades two through 12. Students conduct age-appropriate studies on drinking water, waste water, water bugs, wetlands and macro-invertebrates to water purification, wetlands assimilation and watershed conservation, chemistry of waste water and biology of microorganisms.
Educational materials also are available for checkout to classrooms, including water testing equipment to be used in junior high and high school classes on water quality.
This program won the 2004 Governor's Environmental Leadership Award for Community Environmental Outreach Achievement from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and received special recognition from Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
The field trips are available Monday through Friday during the school year at 1100 Mandeville High Blvd.
For information, call (985) 624-3169 or visit www.cityofmandeville.com and visit Environmental Tours under City Services.