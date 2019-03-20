Ball 'n all Mar 20, 2019 - 9:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Mande Milkshakers co-founder Jessi Dominique, left, dances with Johnathan O'Neil. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Paula Semel, center, dances the Electric Slide. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Catherine Kurucar, Helen Robinson and Anna Kate Broussard at the ball. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Larissa Lee joins in a dance routine with the Mande Milkshakers. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Key Clubs of St. Tammany Parish held their third annual Carnival ball for the special-needs community with music, dancing, food and entertainment on March 9 at the Northshore Community Center in Covington. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Tammany Parish Key Club View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email