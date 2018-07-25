PHI KAPPA PHI: The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi has awarded a $5,000 fellowship to Michael Waitus Denham, of Mandeville. Denham is one of 57 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi fellowship. Denham received bachelor's degrees in chemical engineering and economics from Louisiana State University. As a Phi Kappa Phi fellow, Denham will pursue a master's degree in health, medicine and society at the University of Cambridge and an M.D. at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA: Among the 5,436 spring 2018 graduates of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa are nine St. Tammany Parish natives:
- Brooke Berry, of Pearl River, M.S. in human environmental science
- Gabrielle Bopp, of Covington, B.S. in human environmental science
- Lillian Guttuso, of Lacombe, B.S. in nursing
- Baylor Holmes, of Covington, B.S. in commerce business administration
- Brooke Loescher, of Slidell, B.S. in commerce business administration
- Sarah McCauley, of Slidell, B.A.
- Lauren Meaux, of Mandeville, M.A.
- Gabriella Regard, of Madisonville, B.S. in civil engineering
- Soheyl Zehtabiyan, of Covington, M.S.
PURCHASE COLLEGE: Mercedez Mize, of Mandeville, graduated summa cum laude from Purchase College in Purchase, New York, with a bachelor of fine arts in dance on May 18. Purchase College is part of the State University of New York network of 64 universities and colleges.
WASHINGTON AND LEE UNIVERSITY: Maxwell Jefferson Gold, of Covington, a member of the Class of '19 at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, has earned President's List status for the recently ended academic year. The President's List comprises the top echelon of students among full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates, as determined from those with at least 24 W&L-graded credits contributing to the GPA.