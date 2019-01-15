Armed with a commitment from Slidell-area hotels to cough up an additional dollar for every occupied room night, officials with the newly branded Harbor Center are confident they soon will be operating without a deficit and actually can expand their programming.
Those announcements were made Tuesday at the meeting and convention hall near Slidell that previously was known as the Northshore Harbor Center.
Government and business leaders throughout St. Tammany Parish received invitations to the event last week that included the cryptic message “Something new is coming,” but no further details.
Some speculated that the Harbor Center's board of directors might have decided to place a tax proposal on an upcoming ballot, inasmuch as the facility has been operating without taxpayer support since a 3-mill property tax that funded operations there lapsed in 2018.
Instead, Executive Director Kathy Lowrey told the group of approximately 150 people that local hoteliers have agreed to collect an additional $1 per night on each occupied room in St. Tammany’s 8th and 9th wards to help finance the center’s operations.
Lowrey said state Sen. Sharon Hewitt plans to introduce legislation this year to make the agreement official.
Harbor Center officials began talking with local hotels six months ago about imposing the additional $1 occupancy fee.
With approximately 1,600 hotel rooms in the Slidell area, an additional $1 per night occupancy fee would raise approximately $350,000 annually.
Harbor Center board Chairman Mark Myers said the venue has been operating with about a $375,000 annual deficit the past few years, so the new hotel money would essentially negate that debt.
Because Harbor Center events help fill Slidell-area hotel rooms, Myers said it made sense to partner with hotels now, rather than ask voters to pass a new tax to fund the facility. Renewal of the previous tax failed in 2015 and 2016, which forced the board to use reserve funds to meet operational costs in 2018.
“I won’t promise we will not be back with a ballot initiative in two or three years, but we looked within and said, ‘How do we fix this without going back in front of the voters?’ ” Myers said. “We got with the hoteliers and we had a lot of data that showed what we were producing (for them). We said, ‘We want to stay here and we want to grow here.’ They came on board very quickly.”
Harbor Center officials used focus groups to get feedback on what the public wants from the 45,000-square-foot venue near the Lake Pontchartrain shoreline.
Those studies showed people wanted increased programming at the facility, especially concerts and outdoors events. The same studies showed that some residents were not familiar with the building and the types of events it already hosted, including nonprofit fundraisers, consumer shows and Carnival balls.
Taking heed, officials plan additional outreach to markets throughout Louisiana, as well as in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Florida and even Arkansas. The idea, Lowery said, is to attract new business from those markets, while maintaining commitments from groups that regularly use the Harbor Center.
That combination would hopefully give the venue a surplus and allow for growth.
“The main thing is that the hotel agreement will get us back on solid ground,” Lowery said. “It wasn’t necessarily the easier option, but it was the only option — to find a creative solution. We operate at very bare bones. We worked with a consultant to look at our entire operation to see if there was room for budget cuts or other revenue streams. We couldn’t cut cost without cutting services. And if we raised our rent, we would lose business.”
Myers said the commitment from area hotels ensures that won’t happen.
“People won’t book shows four, five, six years out if they think you’re not going to be open,” he said. “We have those commitments because they know we’re not going anywhere.”