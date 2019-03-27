A St. Tammany Parish jury found Johnathan Nall, 35, guilty of second-degree murder and terrorizing Wednesday in the 2014 stabbing death of Melinda Denny, after the couple ran out of money for gas in St. Tammany while on their way to Texas.
The jury's 11-1 verdict followed a week-and-a-half-long trial during which Nall's attorneys put up an insanity defense, arguing that their client was suffering from a psychosis and could not distinguish right from wrong when he killed the 26-year-old Denny.
But prosecutors argued that Nall intended to kill his girlfriend, stabbing her 12 times in the back as she lay sleeping in the back seat of their vehicle.
His efforts to cover up her killing, including dumping her body in a clearing off Brewster Road and covering it with leaves, showed that he knew what he did was wrong, Assistant District Attorney Holly McGinness said.
Nall’s attorney, Kevin Linder, said he will appeal the verdict.
Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment last year requiring unanimous verdicts in felony cases, but Nall's criminal charges predate that change so he did not benefit from the new requirement.
Linder said, however, that there is an equal-protection argument to be made. It doesn’t make sense to try Nall differently from another defendant simply because of when the crimes occurred, he said, adding that there must be a rational basis for making such a distinction.
He predicted that as a result, Nall will eventually get another trial. He's scheduled for sentencing May 15.
Steven Denny, husband of the victim, said he thought justice had been done and he felt a sense of relief that the matter was finally concluded.
The slain woman left behind four children who now range in age from 7 to 15, Denny said.
The case took so long to come to trial because Nall was found incompetent to stand trial several times.
Nall initially came to the attention of law enforcement officers on Feb. 22, 2014, when his mother called the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to ask deputies to check on his welfare.
They did so at about 1:30 a.m., finding Nall and Denny at a Winn-Dixie parking lot, McGinness said in closing arguments.
Later that day, however, Nall was in a two-hour standoff with a Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at a convenience store in Goodbee. He threatened repeatedly to kill himself and was eventually taken into custody and booked with resisting an offier and terrorizing.
His vehicle was found elsewhere with a substantial amount of blood. Denny was nowhere to be found.
After five days of searching, her body was discovered in a muddy clearing off Brewster Road.
“On Feb. 22, 2014, Mr. Nall decided to take Melinda Denny off this earth, to kill her,” McGinness said.
The defense bore the burden of proving that Nall’s actions stemmed from involuntary intoxication or insanity, McGinness said, but it failed to meet that burden.
“Is it OK for someone to brutally stab a mother of four while she was sleeping and blame it on meth?” she asked.
Linder, in his closing argument, said that mental illness is not well understood. “We don’t know a lot about it, but we’re scared of it ... we would rather look away,” he said.
Nall’s mother had sought help the night she heard from her son, Linder said, reaching out to a family member who was a social worker and following her advice to ask for a committal order.
That didn’t happen, he said, arguing that the patrol deputies who went to check on the couple lacked the training to spot mental illness. Had they done so, Linder said, Denny would still be alive.
He also pointed to gaps in evidence that could have shown Nall’s state of mind, including a failure to videotape the two-hour standoff and to record a conversation with deputies in the car.
Linder said prosecutors wanted the jury to believe Denny’s slaying was a case of evil and not illness but it was their obligation to consider the reverse.
No matter what the jury decided, he said, Nall would not be walking out of court a free man, but doctors could learn by studying him and that would be the better outcome than sending him to prison.
“Don’t let Melinda’s death be in vain,” Linder said. “He’s not going to a neighborhood near you.”