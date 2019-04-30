Voters across St. Tammany Parish will head to the polls on Saturday to decide the fate of two public school system proposals that proponents say are vitally important to the welfare of the district's 39,000-plus students and 5,800 employees.
A proposed 2-mill property tax would provide a permanent funding source to keep resource officers and mental health providers at all 55 of the parish's public schools. The school system used money it received in the BP oil settlement to place officers and health providers in parish schools to start the 2018-19 school year. The program was organized and implemented in less than six months in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff on Valentine's Day 2018.
The property tax would generate an estimated $4.1 million annually.
Also on the May 4 ballot is a $175 million, 20-year bond issue to fund capital improvements at 16 schools, mostly to replace old modular buildings with new classroom space. The school system would use $25 million of that money to make systemwide security and technology upgrades, as well. The bonds would be paid with revenue from 13.90 mills that the district already levies.
Leaders from every law enforcement agency in St. Tammany Parish have endorsed the proposals, as have the Northshore Business Council, the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and School Employees, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) — St. Tammany, and more.
St. Tammany has the fifth-largest public school district in the state, and it's easily the largest employer in the parish. The school system works off a general fund budget of about $417 million, with 76 percent of that going toward instructional purposes in the classroom.
There are two other proposals on the May 4 ballot.
Fire District No. 7 in the Pearl River area is asking for a five-mill, 10-year property tax renewal that would raise an estimated $206,000 annually over the next decade to support operations.
Recreation District No. 4 in the Lacombe area seeks a 10-mill, 10-year property tax renewal to fund recreation in and around the unincorporated community between Mandeville and Slidell. The renewal would raise an estimated $425,000 annually.
And in Covington, voters in District E will pick their city council representative. Attorney Mark Verret, an Independent, led balloting in the primary election held March 30. Democrat Meghan Garcia, an arts teacher for the St. Tammany Parish Public System, also is in the runoff.
The district encompasses Covington's historic downtown business area as well as the homes between the Tchefuncte and Bogue Falaya rivers, from downtown to the city's southern edge.
Verret and Garcia have cited drainage, infrastructure and quality of life issues as key in the election.