The denizens of Armadillo Acres are back, and this time, they’re full of good cheer. And all lit up.
A couple of dozen empty Jim Beam Magnum bottles with sparkling lights inside attest to that.
The bottles are just part of the set decorations for “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.” The sequel to the original "Trailer Park" musical begins its three-weekend run Friday at the Slidell Little Theatre in time to usher in the holiday season.
But just because there’s a yuletide theme, don’t assume that this is a show for the whole family. There are already plenty of those to go around.
Instead, advises director Rick Sasnett, “Find a baby sitter if you need one, take mom to get a nice dinner with a couple of drinks, and then come to our place to see a really good show.
“It’s entertaining, and it’s funny. And you’ll leave happy. But it’s not for the little ones.”
That, according to SLT vice-president for production Larry Johnson, follows the theater’s practice of alternating its Christmas shows between those meant for kids, such as last year’s “The Happy Elf,” and more adult fare.
If this show were a movie, it would probably get a PG-13 rating, thanks mainly to the signature song, “(expletive) It, It’s Christmas,” which Sasnett guarantees you’ll be singing for days.
However, the show is not overly raunchy. It’s hoot on wheels.
Some, but not all, of the characters are back from "Trailer Park I," which had recent north shore runs at 30 by Ninety and Cutting Edge theaters.
And as was the case the first time around, there are stories right out of the stereotypes about those who would live in a place like Armadillo Acres, a north Florida mobile home development, including the baby of Linoleum, discovered to be of questionable parentage.
However, at its heart, this is (spoiler alert!) a variation on “A Christmas Carol,” so you can tell where things will wind up.
“I start out hating everybody, but I’m on an emotional roller-coaster,” said Christina Duffaut, who plays the Scrooge-like “Mean Darlene” Seward, the most-disliked resident of Armadillo Acres.
“Darlene has so many sides to her. She changes emotions so often, it’s been a challenge channeling the right one.”
Despite hating Christmas, Darlene is hoping Armadillo Acres can win Better Mobile Homes and Gardens’ annual decorating contest.
Luckily for Darlene, she has a good-natured boyfriend, Rufus Jeter, a jack-of-all-trades who splits his time among being an exotic pet groomer, a stigmata hand model and a stand-in jouster at the nearby Medieval Times.
Michael Graves, who portrays Rufus, said, “He’s about 70 percent like me.
“I’ve lived in a trailer park, but I’ve lived in a trailer, so I can identify with what that’s like. And I’m from south Mississippi (Macomb), so that takes care of the rest.”
This is the second time Duffaut and Graves have worked together.
They met earlier this year in the SLT’s season-opening production of “Annie,” where both were in secondary roles.
They bonded over mutual backgrounds as drama majors with an emphasis on musical theater — Duffaut, a Slidell High graduate at Southeastern Louisiana, and Graves, who moved to Hammond a year ago, at Southern Miss.
Sasnett, the assistant director of "Annie," took note of their chemistry and unofficially precast them for "Trailer Park Christmas."
“My scenes with Rufus are so much fun,” said Duffaut, who’s in her first lead role as an adult. “He’s full of energy.
“Any time I start to worry about things, he makes me feel like it’s going to be OK.”
Likewise, Graves says working with Duffaut makes it more than worthwhile.
“We’re singing partners,” he said. “And in a musical, that chemistry is how you know (if) the show is going to make it or break it.
“Practicing and rehearsing with Christina has been a dream. She’s got so much natural charm, and we’re always bouncing ideas off each other.”
Others in the cast are Dan Toups, Deborah Morell, April Christian and Angela Odom, plus SLT’s resident rock band, Roadkill Ruckus.
“I love a show with a small and veteran cast that melds together,” Sasnett said. “We have so much fun in rehearsals that a lot of the time we have to stop because we’re all laughing so much.
“One of the reviews I’ve read advised people to go see it twice because you’ll miss all of the good lines because you’ll be laughing so hard. And it’s all good-natured fun; nothing malicious.”
Helping the production, Sasnett added, is that an inquiry to the publishers about some of the music resulted in detailed notes from Betsy Kelso, who wrote the books for both shows.
Having a number of people who saw the original also helps.
“They’re going to enjoy this one more than the first one,” Sasnett said. “If this show doesn’t put you in the Christmas spirit, then we haven’t done our jobs.”
Even if, he pointed out, “This is like 'Game of Thrones' meets 'Jerry Springer.' ”
Minus Santa, of course.