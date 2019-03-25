Voters in Covington and Sun will go to the polls on Saturday to choose their political leaders for the next four years.
Races for mayor will be held in both municipalities, and four of the seven seats on the Covington City Council are up for grabs. Three Board of Aldermen members will be elected in Sun.
In Covington, a trio of candidates seek to succeed Mayor Mike Cooper, who has been in office since 2011 but is term-limited.
Retired businessman Mark Johnson; District E City Councilman Rick Smith; and former Mayor Candace Watkins are in the race.
Johnson, who is running for office for the first time, has grabbed endorsements from the Alliance for Good Government, the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, and the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee.
Drainage, infrastructure, attracting and retaining businesses, restoration of the West 30s neighborhood, public safety and ways to maintain quality of life in Covington have been among the most-discussed issues in the months leading up to election day.
The three candidates running for an at-large seat on Covington’s City Council have focused on the same issues.
Jerry Coner, who has served six nonconsecutive terms on the council dating back to 1987, is in the running for a citywide seat after being term-limited representing District B.
Patrick McMath joined the council in 2017 to fill the unexpired term of Lee Alexius, who died while in office, and now McMath is seeking his first four-year term on the panel. Larry Rolling is nearing the end of his second term in District D and also is term-limited in that position.
McMath and Rolling, who are Republicans, have the endorsement of the chamber's PAC, the Republican Parish Executive Committee and the Alliance for Good Government.
The two leading vote-getters in the at-large race will be elected.
In District A, voters will decide between Peter Lewis and Keitisha Young — a pair of lifelong district residents who look to replace term-limited Councilman John Callahan.
Lewis has the endorsement of the Democratic Parish Executive Committee, while Young was favored by the chamber's PAC and the Alliance for Good Government.
In District E, talented arts teacher Meghan Garcia, attorney Mark Verret and former three-term Mayor Keith Villere look to succeed Smith on the council.
Verret, an independent, has endorsements from the chamber's PAC and the Alliance for Good Government. Garcia and Villere, who both are Democrats, were hoping to get an endorsement from the Democratic Parish Executive Committee when the organization considered its choices at a March 25.
If a runoff is necessary in the mayor’s race or District E, that election will be held May 4.
In Sun, Republican Nancy Prevost Brown and no-party candidate Will Talley go head to head in a race to be mayor. Brown has the endorsement of the Republican Parish Executive Committee. Talley is one of the village’s three aldermen.
Four candidates are on the Board of Aldermen ballot in Sun. J. Brian Blackwell is the only incumbent in the race, and he is joined by Julie “Murray” Gauthier, Scott Meiners and Catherine Ratard. Ratard lists no party affiliation while the other three candidates are running as independents.
Tax proposals also are on the ballot in the Bush and Lacombe areas, as well.
Residents of parish Fire District No. 3 in the Lacombe area will decide whether they want to pay a 10-year, $72 per year parcel fee for firefighting operations there. And in the Bush area, voters in parish Fire District No. 9 will decide on a 20-year, $40 annual parcel fee to fund operations.
Bush-area voters also will decide on a 10-year, 3-mill property tax to fund recreation in parish Recreation District No. 2.