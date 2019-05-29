NOVENA: "Now more than ever, Come, Holy Spirit, Come" is the banner for a Holy Spirit novena May 31 through June 8 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe. Praise and worship begin nightly at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Deacon Ricky Suprean at (504) 577-6652.
CONCERT SERIES: The Coalition of Voices for Christ presents "Food for the Soul," a series of free concerts at 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Erica Reine will perform on June 7 and In His Company on June 14. For information, visit ourcvc.com.
MAGNIFICAT BREAKFAST: Rita Ekenta, a veteran and native of Nigeria, will be the speaker at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Pinewood Plantation, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Cost is $20 online at eventbrite.com. For information, call Debbie Callens at (985) 502-0349.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell will hold a No-Cook Friday dinner of spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, Caesar salad and dessert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the 1534 Seventh St. Dinners, $10, can be eaten in or taken to go. Call (985) 643-4531 or visit christchurchslidell.net.
YOUTH HEALTH FAIR: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will hold a free back-to-school youth health fair from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, at 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. The fair includes limited health screenings (vision, dental and hearing), nutrition counseling, exercise tips, study habits, how to stop bullying, and home safety sessions will be offered for children ages 6-17. Door prizes, uniforms and supplies will be given. Children must participate in all sessions. Children will be able to complete applications for supplies but parents must present food stamp verification with the child’s name and a picture ID. For information, call (985) 290-1693 or (985) 201-7800.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLS/CAMPS
FIRST CHRISTIAN: "Who is My Neighbor? Learning to Love Like Jesus" will be the theme for vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 3-7 at First Christian Church, 102 Christian Lane, Slidell. Bible stories, music, arts and crafts, snacks, drama and games will be featured, with a short program and lunch for participants and their families at the conclusion. Registration forms can be picked up at the church or call Linda Jamison at (985) 285-1751.
ST. ANSELM: "Roar! Life is Wild, God is Good" will be the vacation Bible school theme at St. Anselm Catholic Church 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 3-7, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Cost is $60 per camper for those entering kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information, call (985) 845-7342.
CALVARY BAPTIST: "In the Wild — Amazing Encounters with Jesus" will be the vacation Bible school theme at Calvary Baptist Church, 8:30 a.m. to noon June 10-14 at 1615 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell. The free school is open to children who have completed pre-K through sixth grade. Call (985) 643-6957.
ARTS CAMP: Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell is offering Arts Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21 at the church at 1534 Seventh St. The theme is "Who Is My Neighbor?" for children entering kindergarten in the fall, through fifth grade. Cost is $20 per child, $15 for the second child, with a family max of $40. Scholarships are available. Cost includes supplies and shirt. Call (985) 643-4531 to register or for more information.