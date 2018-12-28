W.L. “Trey” Folse III has been a part of St. Tammany Parish public schools for nearly a half-century, and now, at the halfway point of his ninth year as the system's superintendent, he shows no signs of slowing down.
Folse was a public school student for 12 years, graduating from Slidell High in 1977, and he began his teaching career locally as a computer literacy instructor at Salmen High. He served in a number of administrative positions until he was named superintendent in 2010.
In effect, Folse is the CEO of the largest employer in the parish (the school district has more than 5,000 employees.) But as an educator, he’s also in charge of a system whose job is to educate 39,000 students in 55 schools across.
It’s a difficult job, but Folse has made it his own in his time as superintendent. The Louisiana Association of School Executives named Folse the state's superintendent of the year in 2017, and he's president of the National Federation of Urban and Suburban Districts.
He enjoys a positive working relationship with the St. Tammany Parish School Board, school principals and fellow administrators at Central Office. The school system has posted some of the state’s best test scores for decades, which is a selling point to prospective home-buyers and business owners considering a move to the north shore.
With success, however, come challenges.
The digital age offers new puzzles to solve in terms of testing, privacy and communication. School security is a hot-button topic, and students' need for mental health outlets has shown no signs of abating.
Growth has caused crowding in some schools, and voters will be asked this spring to support issuance of $175 million in capital improvement bonds, as well as a 2-mill, 10-year property tax that would provide permanent funding for school resource officers and mental health professionals at every school.
Folse talked about all of these things and more with St. Tammany Farmer Editor Andrew Canulette in an interview held recently at Folse’s office in the C.J. Schoen Building in downtown Covington.
Following are selected excerpts from their meeting.
FARMER: Did 2018 seem like it was any more momentous than previous years ?
FOLSE: I think every year brings different challenges. You try to plan ahead to see what the challenges are going to be, and sometimes you hit on those and other times you don’t.
I was at a superintendents’ meeting, and the No. 1 topic that came up was how social media has changed things, not only with students but with employees, and just how you handle the situations that come up.
That’s something that we are constantly doing. We are on the front end of it as far as promoting our school system and using social media in a positive way. … I think all of us sometimes can focus on the not-so-good stuff (that sometimes happens) and take for granted the good stuff. ... I try to make sure we celebrate the good as well as dealing with the other things we have to deal with every day.
The student advisory council (a group of leading students from each grade at each of the parish’s eight high schools) is one of the best things I’ve ever done. … Allowing cellphones in school for emergency situations … (having) school resource officers in schools, perimeter fencing … the need for more technology, (all of that) came out of the advisory panel.
FARMER: It’s almost revolutionary in a way that the students are kind of driving the bus on these important issues.
FOLSE: It’s not like they get everything they want, but when I explain to them why we don’t do this and why we do this — it’s pretty powerful when you have a student tell you, "Well now I understand (why things happen the way they do.)"
And I think it’s powerful when they have a superintendent say, "I understand you and what you are saying." I’m honest with the group. A few years ago, I probably wouldn’t have been secure enough to have the advisory panel (because they challenge us to be better.) But it’s a great addition to our school system.
FARMER: The school shooting in Florida (on Valentine’s Day) — that kind of set the tone for some things that followed here earlier this year. There were some arrests made (after kids threatened their schools, schoolmates or school staff.) You had to be proactive to address some potential problems. Did you ever envision having to take some of the steps you had to take here in St. Tammany Parish?
FOLSE: No, I didn’t. I was thinking back about what courses I took in college, and certainly we didn’t spend much time on school safety and security back then.
(When we had arrests earlier this year) it was challenging, and it was frustrating. I honestly believe that a lot of these things were just being said, but you had to take each one for the merit it had. It taxed the resources of law enforcement, and it taxed the resources for the District Attorney’s Office. But to all these agencies’ credit, they said this is something we cannot take lightly.
(I’ve told people) you have one of two choices. We can be proactive … or we can bury our heads in the sand and pretend like things won’t happen, and that’s not going to work. So that is what you see in the active shooter drills we do, the mental health providers and the school resource officers in schools, the security component of the millage (going to voters in 2019.)
FARMER: Has having resource officers and mental health providers on campus helped so far?
FOLSE: I’ve heard a lot of great things. … I know it worked at the high schools and junior highs, but to hear elementary faculty members, principals, students and parents (say such positive things was a bonus.)
I think … it allows younger students to see law enforcement in a whole different light. Unfortunately for some of these students, they’ve had bad experiences between family members and law enforcement. Now they see law enforcement in this (positive) manner.
That’s the challenge for us (in the election later this year.) We’ve got to put together a packet to make people understand that these are proactive measures. We can’t give you a stat on this, but I know because mental health providers and because of SROs that we’ve prevented things.
FARMER: Are you concerned about asking voters for a tax in an age where so many people seem to be against them? (EDITOR'S NOTE: Though the 10-year, 2-mill tax would be new, the school board plans to roll back its other millages by an equal amount next year, so the new tax will not increase property owners’ tax bills. A total of $25 million of $175 million in bonds would pay for technology and security upgrades. The remaining $150 million would fund capital improvements in 16 of the system's 55 schools.)
FOLSE: I am concerned, but I think our track record speaks for itself. … If you go back to the past bond issues and millages … everything we have put in a brochure or we put in a PowerPoint, we built. Everything we said we would do with a technology package, we’ve done.
And the vast majority of the time we have built it under budget and built it on time. ... We’re in a parish that values public education, and I do not take that support lightly. … We also need to stress these are not new taxes.
FARMER: Is growth the biggest challenge this school system faces?
FOLSE: It is in the Madisonville area right now, and we’re addressing it with the two projects we are doing at Mandeville High and Madisonville Elementary. But to me, (growth) is a good problem. I’d rather be sitting here saying that we are growing a little bit than declining in numbers. So I’ll take the growth, and I’ll take the challenges that go with that. I’ll take people wanting to move here to be a part of our school system.
FARMER: Parish schools scored a B this year on state testing rather than the A we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. The grading system changed this year. It seems to change all the time. What happened this year, and is there something that needs to be fixed?
FOLSE: No one is more competitive than I am. If you give grades, I want the best it can be. … But I’ve been saying for eight years that we will never let our school system be defined by a letter grade or test score. There is so much more to a student, a school, a teacher. I know our teachers are working as hard as ever. I’m 100 percent positive of that.
I think if we can get consistency from year to year … we can know exactly what we are working toward and we can make some changes there and get back where we need to be. … But there’s a formula (in place.) I’m a believer until you can change something, that you follow the rules, you keep working hard and you continue to try to change things you don’t think are right.
FARMER: Still, there’s a lot to be proud of with those results, yes?
FOLSE: I’m really proud of our pre-K program. I think we had nine schools that were considered excellent. … We have the highest ACT score in the state, and we’re above the national average. … I just don’t want my principals or my teachers looking at a student sitting in a desk and only seeing a letter grade or a test score. If they do, we’ve failed that kid.
FARMER: You’ve had a good working relationship with the School Board in your nine years as superintendent. There are seven new faces on the 15-member board now, with four long-time members retired and three incumbents defeated. Do you anticipate having a similar relationship with the new board?
FOLSE: We’re losing some excellent board members but bringing on some excellent members as well. … I’ve already met with them one-on-one, and I truly believe they’re going to step in and we won’t miss a beat.
FARMER: You were named president of the National Federation of Urban and Suburban Districts for 2019. What opportunities does that offer our district?
FOLSE: It’s amazing when you’re sitting in a roundtable with a superintendent from Utah, that you have so many of the same challenges. Omaha, Nebraska? Same challenges. … When we joined I remember thinking what a great organization it was. For us to be able to lead it next year is really special.
When we hosted (the national conference in October), we showcased our kids and we blew them away. I still get letters and emails saying how impressed people were with our students. … We’re getting to showcase our kids and learn from other people. It’s a win-win.
FARMER: How many years have you been a part of the St. Tammany Parish school system?
FOLSE: Forty-seven years is what I say (laughing.) I have nine as superintendent and 26 before that (as a teacher and assistant superintendent), plus 12 as a student. … Superintendents move around, but this is it (for me.) My whole life, this is where I’ve wanted to be. There’s an amazing group of people here to work with.
I end all my talks with by saying, "These are all the highlights you’ve seen, but please understand we are nowhere close to perfect. There’s so much more work we can do and there are so many more things we want to do."
That’s our commitment. We do many things well, but we can do more.
FARMER: Has your job gotten harder?
FOLSE: It has. It’s the (spontaneity) of it all, the instantaneousness of it all. People can reach you (all the time.) I’m a person who believes if a parent writes me, I need to respond as soon as possible. ... I’ve gotten better results (being proactive and tackling problems when they arise.) But it demands pretty much 24/7 (of me.)
FARMER: How much longer do you have? How long do you want to be superintendent?
FOLSE: I like it. I like the new board. I like the people I work with. I love our principals. … There’s a lot of work to do. I plan on continuing that work.