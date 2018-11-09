Oct. 29
Caleb Bates: 19, 70111 10th St., Covington, three counts of contempt of court.
Tymondd Benjamin: 39, 509 North I-10 Service Road East, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Joseph Lonhworth: 45, 68 Hester St., Mandeville, two counts of domestic abuse battery third offense.
Katherine Mullins: 26, 6966 General Hague, New Orleans, fugitive.
Ricardo Salazar: 30, 7615 San Bentio, Texas, DWI first offense, careless operation, obedience to police officers, illegal window tint, improper equipment, open container in motor vehicle, driver must be licensed, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dshawna Sylvester: 20, 3040 Terrace Ave., Slidell, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jennifer Saucier: 42, 1520 Clover St., Mandeville, cruelty to juveniles.
Alicia Boudreaux: 39, 809 Pearl St., Slidell, DWI second offense, no safety belts, possession of Schedule II drug.
Tyler Heston: 23, 3582 Joyce Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Mark Falgoust: 30, 733 Avenue D, Bogalusa, aggravated battery, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug; heroin.
Casey Collins: 35, 115 Jefferson Heights, Jefferson, housed for court.
Jimmy Adams: 38, 1024 South Dauphine St., Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II, second degree battery.
Donald Rogers: 59, 64438 Travis Thomas Road, Angie, two counts of possession of Schedule I, four counts of possession of Schedule II.
Derick Cotton: 40, 305 Davis Alley, Bogalusa, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Ashley St. Cyr: 34, 20103 Pecan Trace Drive, Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Ellis Cousin: 50, 619 Brakefield St., Slidell, possession of Schedule V drug.
Cerissa Sylvas: 38, 58216 Bernard Road, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jacob Thomas: 35, 78296 Watts Thomas Road, Bush, fugitive.
William Kerner: 37, 312 Claiborne Court, Jefferson, fugitive.
Christy Adams: 44, 24421 Sanders Road, Covington, bank fraud, theft over $25,000, money laundering.
Therese Sigur: 39, 6061 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, two counts of contempt of court.
Selena Johnson: 34, 4847 Pine Drive, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen firearms, identification with number or other mark; obliteration, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Robert Champagne: 44, 129 Pear St., Covington, possession of Schedule I.
Xevion Davis: 19, 510 Marrero Road, Marrero, fugitive.
Oct. 30
Glen Morgan: 35, 204 Schokley Drive, Slidell, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, distribute or possession of with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal use of C.D.S. with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, distribution of Schedule III drug, two counts of distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, illegal possession of stolen thing, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of person under seventeen years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by felon, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Kyle Scott: 36, 35374 Bookout Road, Charter Oak, contempt of court.
Michael Norwood: 40, 301 Old Military Road, Slidell, three counts of contempt of court.
Derolodi Barnes: 41, 25688 Moses Road, Angie, probation violation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Benjamin Wascom: 42, 3109 Bayou View Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Ruben White: 31, 72518 Rose St., Covington, probation violation.
Jerret Pittman: 24, 501 Garret’s Prime Run, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Michaela Lewis: 22, 604 Pony Run, Pearl River, drug court sanction, probation violation.
Joshua Hampton: 20, 70125 8th St., Covington, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Dylan Eilers: 20, 306 Dana Ave., Abita Springs, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Edward Basso: 50, 71146 Riverside Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, following too close, improper display of plate.
Tykeirstein Lusk: 18, 26397 Haynes Settlement Road, Springfield, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus Lee: 40, 832 St., Julien Drive, Kenner, housed for court.
Terrance Anderson: 36, 416 4th St., St. Rose, housed for marshal.
Alvin Oliver: 34, 615 Barn St., Hammond, housed for court.
Glenn Tolley: 23, 39133 Keaghey Road, Ponchatoula, housed for court.
Steven Smith: 31, 2666 Myrtle St., New Orleans, probation violation.
Kenneth Sellier: 59, 1578 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell, theft (felony).
Nia Johnson: 21, 52 Carralge Lane, Destrahan, bank fraud, computer fraud, false accounting, forgery, theft (felony).
Joseph Robinson: 55, 6116 Richard Ave., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Nicole Stubbs: 45, 542 Marilyn Drive, Mandeville, theft over $25,000.
Kirk Lumetta: 22, 62466 Hickory Tree Farm Road, Amite, second degree battery, criminal trespass.
Madison Foret: 19, 115 Quail St., Slidell, simple burglary, theft under $1,000.
Rebecca Prine: 38, 25497 U.S. 190 East, Robert, DWI third offense, careless operation.
Shelby Dennis: 26, 137 Melody Lane, Slidell, contempt of court.
Amber Johnson: 29, 310 Drury Lane, Slidell, two counts of possession with intent to distribute of Schedule II drug, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, three counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, two counts of illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of person under seventeen, distribution of Schedule III drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drug, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Karen Brown: 43, 425 North Verona Drive, Covington, misuse of 911.
Craig Steib: 57, 161 Tchefuncte Drive, Covington, aggravated battery.
Oct. 31
Evan Edwards: 31, 120 Williams Road, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Michael Kennedy: 39, 98 Condor Court, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Jody Robertson: 37, 204 Tulip Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Christopher Verzwyvelt: 35, 61 Shady Oaks Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Tyler Bonura: 26, 142 Hano Road, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Robert Mcnulty: 33, 752 North Columbia St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Barry Delacruz: 37, 716 Albert St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Jonathan Ezell: 44, 244 Cottage Green Lane, Covington, drug court sanction.
Ryan Reed: 41, 109 Candy Circle, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Lawana Williams: 48, 26554 A.J. Brumfield Road, Mount Hermon, fugitive.
Norman Shepard: 36, 144 Village Drive, Slidell, hit and run, following too close, driver must be licensed, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Audwin Dubose: 32, 2020 Lawrence St., Biloxi, Mississippi, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Solomon Godwin: 34, 105 Linda Torr, Williamstown, New Jersey, following too close, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Kermith Kirby: 47, 48 4 East Greater Portmore, Jamaica, following too close, driver must be licensed.
Juwarren Martin: 18, 25551 West Spruce St., Lacombe, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed.
Brandon Betz: 45, 1350 Caroline St., Mandeville, two counts of theft under $1,000, contempt of court.
Aaron Scott: 43, 37515 Lopez, Slidell, parole violation.
Terrell Gary: 48, 15335 Christa St., New Orleans, two counts of contempt of court, probation violation.
Monica Thomas: 42, 140 Dylon Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Gregory King: 46, 731 North Gate, New Orleans, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Thomas Rider: 43, 1400 Viola St., Mandeville, three counts of contempt of court, resisting an officer.
Kennard Flowers: 56, 31089 HWY 450, Franklinton, contempt of court.
Troyell Cooks: 39, 2426 West Camelia Drive, Thibodeaux, housed for marshal.
Jennifer Patel: 37, 105 Walnut St., Mandeville, fugitive, contempt of court.
Kenneth Coleman: 69, 12452 Joiner Wymer Road, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Jeffery Leblanc: 32, 1955 St. Croix Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Chaz Dunnaway: 26, 25566 West Sycamore St., Lacombe, second degree battery.
Adrian Mcauley: 23, 2004 Old River Road, Slidell, entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Juan Lopez: 34, 6800 Merle St., New Orleans, contempt of court, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Nov. 1
William Thompson: 43, 5613 Morton St., Metairie, DWI second offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, expired vehicle inspection sticker, no insurance, no registration, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Kern: 55, 117 Crapemyrtle Circle, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Steven Stoll: 31, 124 Woodridge Drive, Mandeville, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, careless operation, driving under suspension.
Kelia Dunomes: 50, 1811 Rosa Pearl Lane, Bogalusa, DWI first offense, improper lane use, following too close.
Tristan Salter: 28, 200 Ruby Ave., Pensacola, Florida, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, improper lane use.
Brian Zoerner: 17, 67144 Locke St., Mandeville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Anthony Rodriguez: 47, 130 Sandra Del Mar, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Kelsey Schoenberger: 22, 28989 Wildwood St., Lacombe, probation violation.
Devin Ryan: 30, 31227 Boyd Davis Road, Bush, probation violation.
Darryl Baham: 21, 2120 11th St., Slidell, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jared Bowsher: 31, 2700 Mary St., Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things, bank fraud, forgery, monetary instrument abuse, money laundering, contempt of court.
Jermaine Ross: 32, 1328 Forestwood Drive, Slidell, false imprisonment, first degree rape.
James Wimberly: 57, 5740 U.S. 190, Eunice, fugitive.
Oriana Russell: 22, 264 Blue Crane Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Andreas Poole: 26, 737 Lafayette St., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Gregory Ward: 33, 35020 Mockingbird Loop, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Nov. 2
Blair Englade: 40, 500 Aries Drive, Mandeville, two counts of DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving left of center, improper lane use.
Laquisha Dyson: 44, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Tereasa Simcox: 33, 10 Deforest Drive, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Harold Ramsey: 41, 21505 Austin Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Conner Upchurch: 29, 77079 Turnkin Ranch Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
George Spears: 68, 1160 Short West 8th St., Bogalusa, DWI first offense, careless operation, expired vehicle inspection sticker, ignore traffic signal.
Gerald Pellegrini: 31, 116 Dergisay St., Chalmette, DWI first offense, following too close, expired license plate.
David Kiefer: 52, 39375 Beech St., Pearl River, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Zachery Tinney: 35, 724 Mitchell St., Picayune, Mississippi, resisting an officer.
Cheyenne Miller: 39, 244 Dream Court, Slidell, probation violation.
Lucien Bunn: 45, 31485 La. 36, Lacombe, possession of Schedule II, resisting an officer, contempt of court, probation violation.
Jonathan Thomas: 47, 215 Second St., Pearl River, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule I, two counts of distribute or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darla Haskins: 41, 4311 Maple Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III drug.
Brandon Walker: 32, 3218 College St., Slidell, fugitive.
Shareef Cousin: 40, 1463 Hillary Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Stephen Wylie: 59, 2443 Louisa St., New Orleans, failure to honor written promise to appear, driving under suspension, expired license plate.
Christin Dunnington: 32, 16482 Smith Wallace Road, Franklinton, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
John Polk: 19, 55 Pine Grove Road, Picayune, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Victoria Andrus: 20, 5141 Carlise Court, Mandeville, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, failure to yield to emergency vehicles.
Lauren Small: 23, 11065 La. 16, Amite, theft (misdemeanor).
Victoria Guirdy: 24, 38278 North 3rd Ave., Slidell, cruelty to juveniles.
Jeana Stockstill: 35, 43 Pine Hill Drive, Carriere, Mississippi, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, fugitive.
Nov. 3
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Shelby Stephens: 22, 116 Carmel Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, expired license plate, proper equipment required on vehicle, open container in motor vehicle, no registration.
Jerome Russell: 22, 25637 West 8th, Lacombe, warrant in place of summon, second degree battery, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Nov. 4
Adam Kurhan: 43, 152 Morningside Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, establishing speed zones, open container in motor vehicle, illegal window tint.
Lawrence Dimaggio: 21, 16309 East Brewster Road, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation, expired vehicle inspection sticker, expired license plate.
Kaylon Jones: 22, 1110 Belair Blvd., Slidell, no neon light around license plate, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alisha Gatlin: 36, 21265 Eden St., Covington, contempt of court, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, principal to commission of crime.
Barrius Crain: 24, 61325 Airport Road, Slidell, aggravated battery.
Clayton Branch: 32, 63470 Fish Hatchery, Lacombe, simple criminal damage to property.
Jeremy Jones: 27, 21265 Meden St., Covington, aggravated assault with firearm, principal to commission of crime.
22 people were housed for immigration violations during the period of Oct. 29-Nov. 4