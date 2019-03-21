The learning process continues for Cameron Lewis and the Northlake Christian baseball team.
Overcoming a 3-1 deficit to take the 4-3 in the bottom half of the sixth inning, the Wolverines gave up two runs in the top half of the seventh inning to fall to St. Thomas Aquinas 5-4 in recent nondistrict action at the Mula Family Field baseball complex in Covington.
“With a team as young as ours, only two seniors, we use this game as a learning experience,” Lewis said. “We have to understand situations better. (STA) executed when they had to, and we didn’t. We had ample opportunities to close the game out, and we didn’t. That’s part of learning with young guys.”
Handcuffed by Northlake Christian starter Justin Ethridge for the first four innings, STA finally broke through with three runs in the fifth inning.
After Ethridge retired the first two batters, catcher Sam Smith singled. Tyler Domiano followed with a single to put runners on the corners with two outs. After a stolen base, third baseman Patrick Stewart lined a two-run single back up the middle to give STA a 2-1 advantage. The Falcons advantage would increase to 3-1 when Luke Sweeney reached on a two-base error that allowed Stewart to cross the plate.
After Northlake Christian took the lead with three unearned runs in the bottom half of the sixth without the benefit of a hit, STA (responded with two runs in its final at-bat. With one out Domiano singled and Parker Stewart reached on an error in which pinch-runner Brock Barringer alertly stole third base before a pitch was thrown, giving the Falcons runners on the corners with one out. Ethridge struck out Luke Sweeney, but strike three was in the dirt, allowing Barringer to score. Casey Artigues followed with a walk and was caught in a rundown between first and second in which Stewart scored before Artigues was retired to give the Falcons the 5-4 lead.
The Wolverines pushed across a single unearned run in the bottom of the second inning. With one out Sam Acosta reached on an error. Designated hitter Nick Taraentino and right-fielder Michael Swan followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Acosta crossed the plate when a John Blanchard pitch got past the catcher for the wild pitch.
St. Thomas Aquinas loaded the bases in the fourth inning with two outs, but Ethridge struck out Falcons shortstop Ethan Alston looking to thwart the threat.
NOTES: The game served as Autism Awareness Night as both teams wore blue bracelets to raise autism awareness. Mandeville High student Kumar Patel threw out the first pitch.