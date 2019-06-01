Recently concluding his third spring practice at Fontainebleau High, junior quarterback Joshua Bailey had a smile on his face.
“I watch game film of my past experiences and the things I did as a freshman and sophomore, and found myself asking my old self why I made all those mistakes,” he joked.
After two years of learning how to become a football player, a lot has changed for the 6-foot-4, 185-pound junior.
“The game has slowed down so much for me,” Bailey said. “I know a lot more of what is going on and why I’m doing what I’m doing. I have put in quite a bit of work in my mechanics to get a faster throwing motion. Just a lot of watching football and breaking down film. It helps me understand what basic coverages are and what we are trying to accomplish heading into the 2019 season.”
Bailey had a very respectable sophomore campaign, completing 115 of 238 passes for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns against six interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 353 yards on 84 carries and two additional touchdowns.
“He’s so much more mature now,” Bulldogs coach Chris Blocker said. “He has put in the work in this short offseason, and it showed in day one of this spring. He has had a really, really good spring for us this year.
“He passes the eyeball test, for sure. He is smarter and more intelligent in terms of the game plans we come up with and applying it to his reads in the pocket. It has made a world of difference in what he is doing on that side of the ball. His decision-making is so much better now. Everyone is going to notice a big difference.
"I like to think we are reaping the rewards now of getting him under center as early as we did with Josh playing as a freshman and sophomore. Having some playmakers around him with a young group that is aggressive I also hope will allow us to play with some tempo when the ball is in our hands. We want Joshua Bailey to flourish, because if he does, that means we have the chance to have a special 2019 season at Fontainebleau High.”
The leader of an offensive attack that nearly averaged 30 points in 11 games last season, Bailey said the plan for the Bulldogs in 2019 is to attack opposing defenses at an even faster pace in 2019.
“We have always tried to go fast,” he said. “It may not look that way at times because of how run heavy of a team we can be. The key is that each year we are getting more and more balanced in terms of run/pass. The more I believe we can get that air-raid kind of style going, I think the more it will benefit us in terms of what we are trying to do in terms of tempo.”
Bailey and the Bulldogs open the 2019 season on the road at rival Lakeshore on Sept. 6, looking to break a two-game losing streak to the Titans.