St. Tammany Parish Assessor Louis Fitzmorris announced recently that he will seek re-election in the October 12 primaries.
Fitzmorris first was elected in 2011 after beating longtime assessor Patricia Schwartz-Core. He was re-elected in 2015 with 52 percent of the vote.
Fitzmorris said his achievements since taking office include modernizing technology in every department of the assessors office, including hardware, software and training personnel; implementing a new geographic information system (GIS) that provides detailed information about properties; launching a new website with mobile device compatibility; and researching, mapping and photographing all structures, with 94,000 parcels identified and drawn in GIS. All of the information is online.
The assessor’s office also provides GIS software and aerial imagery to all parish agencies and is working with municipalities to complete and maintain GIS mapping.
Fitzmorris said his office has reduced taxes by lowering the assessor’s office ad valorem millage three times, cut office staff by more than 10 percent, eliminated take-home vehicles and decreased the office's vehicle fleet by more than 60 percent.
Fitzmorris said his office has worked to remove thousands of ineligible homestead exemptions and hundreds of ineligible special assessments, while adding thousands of existing and new parcels, homes and buildings to the tax roll. He said making the tax roll more accurate, complete and equitable has encouraged other public agencies to lower taxes.
“My mission has been and will always be to serve the citizens of St. Tammany Parish with fairness, efficiency and responsiveness.” Fitzmorris said.
Fitzmorris graduated from Louisiana State University where he earned a degree in Agricultural Economics. He and his wife Tawnya have been married for 36 years and live in Abita Springs. They have two adult daughters, one son and one grandson.
Qualifying for the October primaries will be held Aug. 6-8.