Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Meatloaf with tomato gravy, garlic whipped potatoes, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, chocolate swirl pudding, milk.
Tuesday
Chicken and sausage jambalaya, whole kernel corn, mixed greens, wheat bread, sugar cookie, chocolate milk.
August 29
Turkey breast with gravy, mashed spiced yams, green peas, dinner roll, seasonal fruit, milk.
August 30
Bowtie lasagna, tossed salad, summer vegetable blend, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce, milk.
August 31
All-beef hot dog, bun, ranch beans, tater tot casserole, brownie, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 500 Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.