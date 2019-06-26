The Slidell Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at the Chevron gas station located on the heavily traveled corner of Gause Boulevard and Tyler St.
SPD Spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said one person was injured and the shooter has been detained.
The gas station is located at the main exit to one of the area's largest shopping centers, which includes a Walmart and a Lowe's. A strip mall with a few dozen stores is across the street from the station, as is a Starbucks.
SPD says there will be traffic delays in the area as police investigate.
Updates to this story will be provided.