One man was arrested at a restaurant in the Mandeville area after he allegedly punched another patron, struck a deputy and caused another to suffer a "serious" hand injury, according to a news release.
Todd L. Schubert was booked on multiple counts after the incident, which occurred about 6:15 p.m. Thursday inside the restaurant. The business was not specified.
Management at the restaurant called deputies to report Schubert, who allegedly was causing a disturbance and punched another patron, according to a news release. Restaurant personnel removed Schubert from the restaurant, and deputies said he was attempting to flee the scene in his vehicle as they arrived.
Schubert resisted as deputies attempted to remove him from the vehicle, at which point a struggle occurred and a deputy suffered a "serious" hand injury that required hospitalization, according to the release. At least one deputy was struck in the head with a closed fist. The injured deputy was referred to a hand specialist but is expected to make a full recovery.
After he was handcuffed, Schubert continued to kick deputies as they attempted to secure the vehicle, the release said.
Schubert was transported to St. Tammany Parish Jail and booked on counts of resisting and officer with force or violence, simple battery, battery of a police officer resulting in injury, two additional counts of batter of a police officers, DWI and disturbing the peace.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police released more information about a pair of shootings reported Thursday, which wounded a total of three people.
About 3:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man and an unidentified woman were walking from a store in the 7400 block of Read Boulevard in New Orleans East when the masked passenger of a car that pulled up stepped out and fired a pistol four times. The man was struck, and the shooter fled in the car – a black Kia Optima – being driven by someone else, police said. The victim and his girlfriend hid behind a house, calling first responders before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
About 7:10 p.m., at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Leon C. Simon Drive in Gentilly, a 29-year-old man riding a bicycle was shot just above his ankle by someone in a maroon car that pulled up, police said.
• New Orleans police investigated at least two robberies and a botched break-in between Thursday afternoon and early Friday.
About 12:10 p.m., a 28-year-old man and a 44-year-old man surrendered their wallets as well as a cellphone to a third man who approached them from behind while wielding a gun.
About 9:30 p.m., a man forced his way into a woman’s home demanding money that he was owed, but he fled before police arrived without taking any money, police said.
About 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Rampart Street on the edge of the French Quarter, a 22-year-old man said he was punched in the back of his head and robbed of his wallet, keys and cellphone by two men who had unsuccessfully offered to sell him illicit drugs, according to police.
• Entergy cut off power to an area of Algiers near the 5800 block of Sutton Place on Friday morning after a tree trimmer died while suspended in a safety harness. The power was cut to make it safer for New Orleans firefighters as they helped get the man off the harness following the 9:50 a.m. incident, officials said.
• About 8 a.m. Thursday, New Orleans police were told a 17-year-old girl was raped by two men she did not know 10 years ago.