Mallory Norton, a member of the Southeastern Louisiana Track Club, won first place in the 14-year old girls javelin competition at the AAU Track and Field Championships held recently in Orlando, Fla. Norton was named an AAU All America athlete for her throw of 116 feet, 5 inches, which broke a the Southeastern Louisiana Track Club record, as well. The previous team record was 111-7. Norton, who attends Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, is pictured with her club track coach Paul Bowman.