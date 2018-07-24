It was a banner 2018 season for area softball teams as Mandeville, Northshore, Northlake Christian and Archbishop Hannan all made it to the state tournament in Sulphur.
So what is going to happen in 2019? Let’s peer into the crystal ball for one very important bold prediction.
EXPECT FOUR TEAMS IN THE TOURNAMENT, IF NOT MORE: The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has decided that the state tournament will begin with semifinals from now on, rather than with quarterfinals. Still, I believe at least four teams from St. Tammany Parish will make the journey to southwest Louisiana in late April.
So, which teams will reach Sulphur? I think Archbishop Hannan and Mandeville are locks.
Mandeville returns Grace O’Berry, the reigning St. Tammany Farmer Co-MVP and one of the best pitchers on the north shore. The teams has some holes to fill offensively, mainly replacing the power of graduating senior Anna Grace Magee and her 14 home runs. Shortstop Taylor Broddick will finally have the stage to herself, and I look for her to have a big year. She's made a verbal commitment to the University of Memphis.
At Archbishop Hannan, there will be significant changes on the 2019 roster for coach Becky Lambert because of graduation, but the core talent of pitcher Alex Clesi, infielder Alexis Dale and catcher Gentry Spinks returns. Much like Broddick at Mandeville, I expect outfielder Jenna Armstrong to emerge as one of the best power hitters in the parish.
On the other side of St. Tammany, I have one question about the Northshore High Panthers: Can they find a catcher to replace Mallory Suberville?
If they can, Northshore is more than capable of making it back to Sulphur. The Panthers return everyone else besides Suberville, including reigning St. Tammany Farmer Pitcher of the Year Montana Young and power-hitting shortstop Alyssa West.
But coach Marian Eades has to find a catcher who can provide the leadership behind the plate and the power hitting that Suberville gave for four seasons.
So, that leaves one more team to pick. I went round and round on this, but I have found a sleeper.
I think Scott Dennis will bring Lakeshore back to the state tournament. Before you think I have gone off the deep end, let me explain. Class 4A is extremely weak, and Alara Taylor and Madison Miller have the potential to be two of the best players in not just 8-4A, but all of Class 4A.
Miller provides a potent bat at the top of the lineup and an excellent glove in centerfield. Taylor can provide the power in the middle of the lineup.
Dennis had an extremely young team in 2018, and he spent much of the year simply teaching the game. That work begins to pay its dividends in 2019, as I look for the Titans to make a run.
Other teams to keep an eye on in 2019 include Fontainebleau (young in 2018, but now a year older) and also a talented Slidell High squad.
Let me know what you think? Do you agree or disagree with this bold prediction and do you have some of your own? Sports Editor David Folse II can be reached via email at dfolse@sttammanyfarmer.net.