The Northlake-Mandeville Rotary Club honored area students during its 20th annual Sunday with Scholars banquet on April 28 at Beau Chene Country Club.
Rotarians, sponsors and guests attended to celebrate the scholastic successes of recipients of scholarships provided by the Northlake Mandeville Rotary Scholarship Foundation. New and former awardees were on hand to speak about their goals and achievements in both college and career.
Event planning committee co-chairmen Larry Burch and Russell Penzato served as masters of ceremonies and Michael Nation led the invocation before dinner. John Autin provided piano entertainment.
The selection committee considers academic ability, community service and financial need when reviewing scholarship applications.
“There’s a significant impact on our scholars,” Burch said. “We’ve awarded over $400,000 in scholarships to 39 students in the past 20 years.”
This year’s $12,000 scholarship recipients are: Mandeville High School senior Ashleigh Touchard, Fontainebleau High's Kylie Michot and Archbishop Hannan High's Kacie Smith. The students were selected from among more than 40 applicants.
Touchard, daughter of Patrick and Wendy Touchard, plans to attend The University of Southern Mississippi and study nursing.
Michot, daughter of Wendi Michot, plans to attend The University of Louisiana Monroe and study pre-pharmacy.
Smith, daughter of Kevin and Monica Smith, plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University and study nursing.