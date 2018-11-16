Nov. 5
Kelton Ray: 40, 59302 Banner Road, Slidell, home invasion.
Oscar Allen: 45, 605 Gullette St., Amite, simple burglary, home invasion, aggravated criminal damage.
Micah Pittman: 27, 54328 La. 62, Angie, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II.
Kenneth Hampton: 28, 21036 Verberne Road, Kentwood, aggravated sex crime, vehicular homicide.
Jacob Jarrell: 32, 111 Sabine Circle, Bogalusa, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule III drug, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Regina McDonald: 54, 1305 Margaret Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, hit and run, improper lane use.
Ireyon Crosby: 24, 4554 Tara Lane, New Orleans, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driver must be licensed, maximum speed limit, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, contempt of court.
Joseph Sagona: 35, 230 North Military Road, Slidell, parole violation.
Audie Williams: 36, 5111 Parkin Ave., Greenwell Springs, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, two headlights required.
Clyde McCoy: 37, 6041 Wingate Drive, New Orleans, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
David Bayer: 40, 21054 April Lane, Livingston, aggravated criminal damage.
Cody Raziano: 28, 58252 Harbor Road, Slidell, parole violation.
Hunter Hoover: 62, 73199 Mashie St., Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Nov. 6
Malik Garrett: 23, 2711 Anita Circle, Baton Rouge, contempt of court.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Edward Polk: 33, 321 West Morgan, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Jalisa Peters: 30, 617 Johnson St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense, driving under suspension, maximum speed limit, open container in motor vehicle.
Esteban Paz-Chavez: 26, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, careless operation.
David Palisano: 54, 716 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Robert Casnave: 55, 60286 Monique Road, Lacombe, theft (misdemeanor), exploitation of the infirmed.
Richard Ballard: 38, 745 Lafayette St., Mandeville, fugitive, contempt of court.
Joseph Busby: 24, 1251 Long West 8th St., Bogalusa, housed for court.
Natalie Barton: 40, 360 Winchester Circle, Mandeville, housed for court, three counts of identity theft, theft of motor vehicle $25,000 or more, bank fraud, two counts of forgery, three counts of unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, failure to honor written promise to appear, theft under $1,000, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds.
William Holloway: 31, 64371 La. 3081, Pearl River, theft (misdemeanor), theft of a firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, money laundering.
Ricky Dabney: 47, 250 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, fugitive.
Juanita Bickham: 31, 26329 East Elm St., Lacombe, contempt of court.
Pernell Dykes: 47, 4583 Brown Leak Drive, Powder Springs, Georgia, bank fraud, issuing worthless checks.
Sean Burns: 27, 10286 Doris Road, Folsom, resisting an officer, simple assault.
Krystal Weber: 30, 60354 West Spruce Lane, Lacombe, probation violation.
Travis Franklin: 36, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court.
Benjamin Duckworth: 34, 201 Bea Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 7
Aquarius Casnave: 22, 60334 Johns Road, Lacombe, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Milton Lewis: 69, 8800 Apple St., New Orleans, DWI second offense, improper lane use, improper turn, open container in motor vehicle, no registration, no driver's license, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jobe Jenkins: 28, 39528 Ridgedell Road, Ponchatoula, housed for court.
Raushawn Ford: 29, 3016 North Miro St., New Orleans, two counts of theft of goods, theft (felony).
Lee Dunne: 45, 311 Cawthrown Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Brandy Harrell: 37, 1903 Mazant St., New Orleans, theft (misdemeanor), flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, driving under suspension.
Tracy Guidry: 48, 702 West Howze Beach Road, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II.
Dylan Kelley: 22, 635 Carroll Ave., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, fugitive.
Nicole Brignac: 41, 1637 Magnolia St., Slidell, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Wesley Barnes: 41, 14 Shirley Wise Road, Carriere, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Adriona Smith: 19, 60338 Johns Road, Lacombe, contempt of court, aggravated battery.
Dylan Aswell: 26, 69245 Dan Willis Road, Charter Oaks, domestic abuse battery.
Steven Walenti: 28, 57367 Oak Ave., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Aaron Springs: 42, 2258 Bankstone Drive, Marietta, Georgia, housed for marshal.
Rafael Martinez: 28, 1022 Hilldale St., Smyrna Georgia, housed for marshal.
Nov. 8
Collin Sutton: 20, 145 Forest Drive, Belle Chasse, domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Jacob Provost: 30, 910 Avenue F, Bogalusa, probation violation.
Brittany Trumbaturi: 22, 1408 Linda Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Troy Banks: 34, 1003 Wallace Court, Slidell, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Devante Crandle: 26, 1021 West 32nd Ave., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Mohamed Alhashimi: 26, 1189 Viola St., Mandeville, careless operation driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule I.
Jared Morise: 30, 7045 Edgewater Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, no taillights, driving under suspension, contempt of court, fugitive.
Paul Watts: 30, 74101 Penn Mill Road, Covington, no brake light/no turn signals, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, manufacture/distribution, of Schedule IV drug, contempt of court.
Michael Fagan: 60, 410 Lee Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Andree Williams: 42, 6200 Riverside Drive, Metairie, housed for court.
Angela Fairfield: 43, 27575 St. Johns Road, Lacombe, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Justin Parker: 29, 810 Lakewood Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Ashley Touzet: 19, 613 Ashlawn Drive, Harahan, improper display plate, failure to use turn signal, possession of Schedule II.
Colburn Baggett: 40, 36389 Hermina St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Jordan Roberts: 31, 73100 John Drive, Abita Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Tylin Blanc: 18, 28489 Apple Blossom, Ponchatoula, manufacture of Schedule II drug, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Juleah Knight: 17, 700 North Magnolia, Hammond, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Patrick Barrilleaux: 53, 261 Jules Ave., Jefferson, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, possession of Schedule II.
Bobby Riggins: 33, 3521 Burns St., Jefferson, fugitive.
Karen Brown: 43, 425 North Verona Drive, Covington, violation of protection order.
Todd Schubert: 52, 604 Lane St., Mandeville, resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple battery, battery of a police officer; injuring medical attention, battery of a police officer, DWI first offense, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Ernest Leffew: 46, 2821 Young Road, Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, housed for marshal.
Nov. 9
Carolyn Babb: 45, 380 Cassidy Lane, Lockport, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, distribute or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Harold Ramsey: 41, 21505 Austin Road, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Laquisha Dyson: 44, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Aimee Ethridge: 33, 6039 Chateau Loire Circle, Mandeville, simple burglary, bank fraud.
Jason Sanzone: 47, 1810 Montgomery St., Mandeville, fugitive, two counts of issuing worthless checks, two counts of contempt of court.
Justin Williams: 32, 160 Old Mandeville, Lane, Mandeville, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Trevor Porter: 29, 1155 Rapatel St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Catina Owens: 46, 615 Atalin St., Mandeville, theft under $1,000, access device fraud, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Landen Frey: 40, 504 Kimberly Ann, Mandeville, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, access device fraud.
Sarah Stamper: 34, 645 Atalin St., Mandeville, two counts of accessory after the fact.
Ireyion Calloway: 31, 1221 Southland St., New Orleans, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Nicholas Graham: 37, 75613 Lavelle Ladner, Lambert, probation violation, contempt of court.
Angela Crain: 37, 44219 Elmer Magee, Franklinton, probation violation.
Jesse Salter: 25, 27289 West Mansfield Road, Folsom, parole violation, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Hubbard: 57, 214 Queen Anne Drive, Slidell, aggravated second degree battery.
Carmen Scheneck: 45, 1 Summerhaven Court, Madisonville, theft under $1,000.
Jeffery Mader: 38, 645 Ave., I Bogalusa, theft (misdemeanor), fugitive.
Gary Travis: 43, 1112 East 10th St., Bogalusa, battery of a dating partner, failure to honor written promise to appear
Nov. 10
Arneatter Faust: 49, 207 Portsmouth Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Louis Michel: 42, 2031 Destin St., Mandeville, two counts of driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, two counts of improper lane use.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Cameron Chauvin: 26, 125 Willow Circle, Slidell, drug court sanction.
John Tyler: 29, 1761 Nellie Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
James Rushing: 57, 22752 Lowe Davis Road, Covington, DWI first offense, expired license plate.
Daniel Lawson: 43, 78529 Southern Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, false MVI, open container in motor vehicle.
Leslie Russell: 43, 25566 West Sycamore St., Lacombe, DWI third offense, maximum speed limit, driving under suspension, resisting an officer.
Steven Jarrell: 36, 25123 Claude Nobles Road, Franklinton, fugitive.
Maurice Taylor: 41, 38376 Son Moore Road, St. Joe, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, proper equipment required on vehicles, switched plates, failure to register vehicle, driving under suspension.
Devin Ownes: 24, 685 Atalin St., Mandeville, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, access device fraud, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Justin Davis: 23, 1005 East Sycamore Road, Picayune, Mississippi, possession of Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute.
Shauna Broussard: 39, 39078 Craddock Lane, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Deonna Seals: 38, 25346 Traino Road, Bedico, fugitive.
Murel Rainey: 44, 27211 Bobs Road, Lacombe, attempted, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by persons convicted, illegal carrying of weapons.
William Landrum: 29, 902 Anchor Lake Road, Carriere, Mississippi, domestic abuse battery.
Bobby Matthews: 41, 64206 Jack Pigott Road, Angie, fugitive.
Shareff Cousin: 40, 1463 Hillary Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Donald Jones: 22, 39496 Monroe Crawford, Pearl River, negligent homicide.
Nov. 11
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Whitney Hollowman: 40, 63052 Pigott’s Crossing, Bogalusa, DWI third offense, maximum speed limit.
August Lacombe: 31, 968 Woodsprings Court, Covington, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Leah Frosch: 26, 1359 Clausel St., Mandeville, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, forgery, monetary instrument abuse.
Louis Kabel: 37, 3708 Derbigny St., Metairie, DWI first offense.
Darrell Madere: 48, 1900 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
William Lawhorn: 39, 1632 Franklin St., Mandeville, two counts of possession of Schedule I, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate must by illuminated, driving under suspension.
Suszanne Stewart: 54, 22376 Eads St., Abita Springs, contempt of court.
Yulon James: 42, 504 Drury lane, Slidell, hit and run, driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Markus Fulp: 41, 8314 C Morrow Circle, Detroit, Michigan, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driver must be licensed, no taillights.
Jessica Cooley: 37, 59310 Lake Road, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Milton Clark: 18, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Sixteen (16) people were housed for immigration violations during the period of Nov. 5 through Nov. 11.