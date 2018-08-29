Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Closed for holiday.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak with gravy, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots, fruit-blend juice, wheat roll, seasonal fruit, chocolate milk.
September 5
Barbecue pork rib patty, hamburger bun, baked beans, California vegetable salad, spiced mixed fruit, milk.
September 6
Smothered chicken breast, ranch potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.
September 7
Sliced ham, sliced cheese, two slices of wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, pickles, Mandarin oranges, Mississippi mud pudding, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 500 Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.