Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.

Monday

Closed for holiday.

Tuesday

Salisbury steak with gravy, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots, fruit-blend juice, wheat roll, seasonal fruit, chocolate milk.

September 5

Barbecue pork rib patty, hamburger bun, baked beans, California vegetable salad, spiced mixed fruit, milk.

September 6

Smothered chicken breast, ranch potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.

September 7

Sliced ham, sliced cheese, two slices of wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, pickles, Mandarin oranges, Mississippi mud pudding, milk.

Meals are served at the following senior centers:

Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.

Covington Senior Center: 500 Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.

Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.

Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.

Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.

Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.

Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.

Tags

View comments