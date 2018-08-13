A state district judge sided with the St. Tammany Parish School Board in a lawsuit filed by a parent who sought the creation of a French immersion program for students entering kindergarten and first grade this school year.
The suit, filed by parent Anne Ogden in March, was heard in Judge Raymond Childress' court late last month. She claimed that she and other parents who wanted the program had met all the requirements of a state law, with a petition that included the electronic signatures of the parents of 36 children about to enter kindergarten and 27 going into first grade.
School systems are required to provide French immersion programs by state law if requested in writing by the parents or guardians of at least 25 students going into either kindergarten or first grade by March 1 of the previous school year.
Ogden's suit alleged that the school system created an application form that's not included in the state law — and did so seven days before the deadline, telling her she was responsible for getting those interested to fill out the form.
Ogden claimed the form was designed to harass and intimidate parents. Among other things, it said that if more than 25 children signed up, a lottery would be used, and it required parents to waive their child's right to attend the school whose attendance boundaries they live in.
While she had 36 parents of kindergarten students sign the petition and 27 parents of first graders, she was not able to get enough students to fill out the School Board's form.
She and another parent testified at the hearing, along with Regina Sanford, assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum.
In his reasons for judgment, Childress said that although the requirements in the form are "onerous," they reflect what is in the statute and are "necessary for any school board to make the commitment necessary to create a Foreign Language Immersion Program."
Should the requisite number of students commit to the program in future years, Childress said, the School Board will be required to abide by the provisions of the law.
"We were made aware of the ruling this morning and are currently reviewing it and looking at the implications it could have for any future program applications of this kind," Superintendent Trey Folse said in an emailed statement.
Ogden said she was disappointed with the decision.
"I think if the School Board had the best interest of the children at heart, they would have gone with what the Legislature has made very clear: that the immersion programs are so beneficial to children."
"We will be back," she said. "This immersion request is not going away.'
Chuck Branton, Ogden's attorney, said he was surprised that the court accepted the School Board's form because it gives the system the right to a lottery, which is not provided in the state law.
By leaving the form in place, Branton said, the court is implicitly saying that it is valid. "But it's a major deterrent," he said. "If your kid is the 28th child, and you’ve waived your rights, what then? The law doesn’t say it’s limited to 25, just that it’s the minimum."
Branton said that smaller, less affluent school districts offer French immersion programs. "Hopefully, the parents will regroup. It would be nice if the school system would try to work with the parents instead of fighting them tooth and nail," he said. "There's not legitimate reason not to put this in place."
Andrew Canulette contributed to this report.