Archbishop Hannan senior Allee Morris has had a busy fall semester. There was helping her team win the school’s first state volleyball championship, and later signing a college scholarship to continue her volleyball career at LSU.
Add one more honor to the list as Morris is the 2018 St. Tammany Farmer Parish Player of the Year. She joins Kacie Mulé, of Fontainebleau, who was named the Coach of the Year.
The most dominant volleyball player in St. Tammany Parish, Morris had a phenomenal senior campaign that culminated in the Division IV state championship game in which she led the Hawks with 18 kills and seven blocks. Archbishop Hannan finished the season 40-6 with a three-game sweep of University High to return to Covington with the Division IV trophy.
“Many on this team, in particular our seniors, have waited four years to get to this point,” Morris said after the state championship match. “That heartache of the last two seasons just made our drive to win this season just so much stronger. I wouldn’t want to win this title with anyone else.”
On the season Morris finished with over 400 kills and over 100 blocks her senior season.
“Allee is the kind of player every team wished they had,” teammate Mikayla Boyer said. “She’s strong, kind and always there to ignite energy on the court. She’s a great teammate and an even better person.”
Meanwhile in Division I, Mulé had a phenomenal season, leading the Fontainebleau Bulldogs back to the state tournament in the Pontchartrain Center. The Bulldogs finished 30-13, capturing the District 5-I championship with an impressive 11-1 record.
Fontainebleau made it to the state quarterfinals after wins over Northshore and Central-Baton Rouge in the first two rounds of the state playoffs, before falling to Dutchtown in five games in the state tournament.
“The first thing I would say about Kacie is that she truly is a family person and that she genuinely cares about her girls,” Slidell High coach Michelle Anderson said. “As a coach, I believe Kacie gets more out of her kids and pushes them way beyond the point they thought they could ever reach, and they become great players.”
Mandeville head coach Rachel Schulingkamp echoed many of those same sentiments.
“She is a great advocate for her players and colleagues,” she said of Mulé. “She has a ‘never say die’ attitude that flows throughout her team and she has a knack for keeping high school volleyball fun.”
The 2018 All-Parish Volleyball team includes:
Alexandra Skidmore, Salmen
Mia Chiota, Northlake Christian
Kendall Battistella, Pope John Paul II
Jessee Gille, Pearl River
Kayla Andre, Pearl River
McKenzie Fugate, Slidell
Abby Hebert, Lakeshore
Taylor Pierce, Mandeville
Ashlynn Anderson, Mandeville
Mia Migliore, Archbishop Hannan
Mikayla Boyer, Archbishop Hannan
Emily Matthews, Fontainebleau
Samantha Pittari, Fontainebleau
Chloe Chaix, Fontainebleau
Katie Garraway, St. Scholastica
MVP: Allee Morris, Archbishop Hannan
Coach of the Year: Kacie Mulé, Fontainebleau