St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies are canvassing neighborhoods along Louisiana 1085 for surveillance video after a rash of vehicle burglaries in the last couple of days, Capt. Scott Lee said.
Two vehicles also were stolen.
By the end of Wednesday's day shift, Lee said that deputies had taken seven vehicle burglary reports as well as one of the auto theft reports.
"It appears the perpetrators are targeting unlocked vehicles," Lee said.
One of the stolen vehicles was unlocked, with the keys inside, he said. It was recovered after it was found crashed into a tree. A pickup truck also was stolen from the Shady Oaks area off Brewster Road. It was recovered after State Police found it abandoned in a ditch, Lee said.
The crimes are happening between Louisiana 21 and Louisiana 1077 in neighborhoods along Louisiana 1077, Lee said.
"We cannot stress enough how important it is for our residents to lock their vehicles and remove keys, weapons and other valuables," he said.