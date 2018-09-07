When Stephen Landeche saw images on Facebook Thursday of the anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on the side of a Mandeville synagogue, his first impulse was to drive to Northshore Jewish Congregation and erase the blot.
Landeche owns a pressure-washing business and had the equipment to wipe away the slogans that had been sprayed on the back of the brick building.
His plan was to get to the synagogue before anyone else Friday and quietly remove the swastikas and hate messages. But by the time he secured the chemicals he needed, there already were lots of people there, so he couldn't surprise them with a clean wall.
Still, the congregation was happy to see him, and the graffiti were gone within minutes.
"Everyone can do a little bit," he said. "This was my part."
President Jeremy Shalett said his congregation has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from friends and neighbors, including many offers to help with the cleanup. That part is done, he said, but there will be other opportunities to volunteer.
"Our community is moving forward from this unfortunate incident, and we refuse to let this deter us from our congregation’s mission," Shalett said in a prepared statement. "We stand together firmly against all forms of hatred and bigotry.”
The synagogue will host a community event on Sept. 16. The details have not been determined, but it will be a "stand against hate" type of event that will include Jewish organizations and synagogues as well as other faith groups and elected officials, a spokesman said.
Meanwhile, the Mandeville police continue investigating the incident as a hate crime.
Chief Gerald Sticker said he had hoped all the attention the incident received this week would prompt someone to come forward with information about those responsible for defacing the synagogue, but that didn't happen.
"There are no new leads or information," he said Friday.