COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
MADISONVILLE C of C CRAWFISH BOIL: Thursday, 6:30-9:30. Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. (985) 845-9021 or madisonvillechamber.org.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL: Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, kids activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary.
Q50 RACES: Saturday, 9 a.m. Fontainebleau State Park, 62883 La. 1089, Mandeville. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day with a 5K run benefiting the New Orleans Mission and its Giving Hope Center in Lacombe. Entry fees vary. (504) 523-2116.
HOPEWELL GARDEN TOUR: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. 75343 River Road, across from St. Joesph Abbey, St. Benedict. Keep Covington Beautiful presents a self-guided tour of an English-style garden benefiting the Blue Swamp Creek Nature Trail. Parking at the Abbey, with shuttles to and from the tour. $15. keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
RED, WHITE & BLUE MASQUERADE: May 10, 7 p.m. The Harbor Center, 110 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Bring It Home Northshore’s sixth annual fundraiser to benefit children of deployed and deceased military members featuring an open bar, live entertainment and more. $75, $65 for military. bringithomens.org.
NORTHSHORE PICNIC WITH A PURPOSE: May 11, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fontainebleau State Park, U.S. 190, Mandeville. The Safe Haven Foundation presents this fundraiser for building a Family Promise day center at Safe Haven. Prepared seafood with non-seafood options will be served and entertainment will be provided by Four Unplugged. $25, $15 for 18 and under. (985) 630-2014.
YOGA ON TAP: May 13, 4-7 p.m. Abita Brewery, 166 Barbee St., Covington. Benefiting the Northshore Humane Society. $15 for lesson and a beer.
MOTHER’S DAY TOUR: May 12, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Starts at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St. The 10th annual event featuring self-guided tours of some of historic homes with the theme "Our Tenth Year: Homes on the Chenier." Proceeds go the Old Mandeville Historic Association’s restoration projects. $20. (985) 626-4975 or oldmandevillehistoricassociation.org.
NAMI WALKS: May 18, 9/11 a.m. Mandeville Lakefront, 140 Jackson Ave. The National Alliance on Mental Illness presents its third family fun walk, either 1-mile or 5K, plus plenty of entertainment. Free, but donations accepted. (985) 625-6538 or namisttammany.org.
CRUISIN’ ON THE RIVER CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW: May 18, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Madisonville Riverfront, Water Street. One of the biggest shows in the South with hundreds of vintage vehicles competing for prizes. Aficionados from around the area are expected. Free admission, $20-$25 entry. (504) 382-1731 or madisonvillechamber.org.
LOUISIANA VETERANS FESTIVAL: May 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity’s annual salute to veterans with music by the Victory Belles, Zebra, 90 Degrees West, the Eli Seals Band and the Top Cats, plus kids activities, crafts, food and drink. $15; veterans and 12-under, free. (985) 639-0631 or laveteransfestival.com.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: May 24, 6 p.m. 200 to 500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, restaurant specials and a live DJ. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
MANDEVILLE FAMILY REUNION: May 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mandeville Lakefront, Lakeshore Drive A day of picnicking, which is usually off-limits there, live music, food vendors and other activities. A large dining canopy with tables and chairs will be available. Free. (985) 966-0851 or mandevillefamilyreunion.com.
MEMORIAL DAY POOL PARTY: May 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Land O Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $10 adults, $8 18-under. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
KOKOMO STROLL: June 1, 4-7 p.m. Downtown Covington. The Covington Business Association gets into the spirit of summer with this evening of casual imbibing on the streets of downtown Covington, with live music, dining specials and shopping opportunities. $20 for all-you-can-drink cups. gocovington.org.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
THE SONGS OF BURT BACHARACH: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Local artists join to present a tribute to one of the world’s best-loved songwriters. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com
TIM O’SHEA: Friday, 9 p.m., Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. No cover. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
GAL HOLIDAY AND THE HONKY TONK REVUE: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
B STREET BENNIE: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
KROOKED STEP: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: Sunday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual twilight concert in Slidell featuring familiar favorites. A special concert by piano legend Ronnie Kole will be held at 5 p.m. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
JOHN AUTIN & KASS: Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS: May 12, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SWING IN THE PINES: May 12, 6:30 p.m. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Dr., Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual outdoor spring concert in downtown Covington featuring familiar favorites. Rain date is May 13. Free. (504) 523-6350 or lpomusic.com.
MICHOT’S MELODY MAKERS: May 18, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
ABITA OPRY: May 18, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Last Chance Bluegrass Bands, Spider Murphy & Fatback Vipers, O.K. Crawdaddy and Sherman Bernard close out the spring season. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
BEN REDWINE TRIO: May 19, 5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. Final Third Sunday concert of the season. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.org.
JOHN FRIDAY: May 23, 8 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Covington. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or northshoreharborcenter.com.
DEW DROP CLOSING NIGHT: May 24, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Social Hall and Jazz Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The NOLA String Kings headline the final show of the spring season, $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN HITS: May 24, 7:30 p.m., and May 26, 3 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society closes its season with a concert featuring the best of the Piano Man and the Rocket Man. $21. npas.info.
PAUL SANCHEZ & THE ROLLING ROAD SHOW: June 1, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
LOVE IS A MANY SPLINTERED THING: May 31 and June 1, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd. Slidell. Ronald Brister and guests Suzette Ferrari, Jennifer Gesvantner and Lauren Turner present a cabaret show featuring songs about romance. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
THEATER
NOW ON STAGE
SISTER ACT: Through May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. The stage version of the 1992 hit movie featuring a disco diva on the run disguised as a nun. $28 adults, $17.50 students. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
THE GREAT BIG DOORSTEP: Through May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Depression-era comedy about a Cajun family’s dream of moving to a stately plantation. $21 adults, $19 seniors/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byNinety.com.
BEYOND THERAPY: Friday through May 19, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Manhattan couple is brought together by their psychologist. $20 adults; $10 students. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
JOSHUA KANE: May 16, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Discover your inner superhero in the mind-reading show that is part of the OnStage at the Fuhrmann series. $20-$25 at door. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
THE BINGO QUEEN: May 17-18, 24-25, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 757 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Two sisters dish the dirt on their bingo partners. $25-$30. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
AUDITIONS
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: May 26, 6:30 p.m. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The lives of women in a fictitious Louisiana town. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
NOW SHOWING
NOEL ROCKMORE, PORTRAITS & PASSION: Through May 24. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 2nd St., Wednesdays-Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. From the vaults of the New Orleans Museum of Art. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
PUSHING BOUNDARIES: Tuesdays-Saturdays through May 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Tammany Art Association Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The STAA presents an exhibition featuring the works of Northshore artists Babette Beaullieu, Maggie McConnell and Luba Zygarewicz. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
COVINGTON ART MARKET: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 8902-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org. (985) 892-8650.
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center. Travis Cook and Jason Raleigh are the callers for the group’s anniversary dance. 317 N. Jefferson St. ozonesquares.com.
BOOKS
LOOKING AHEAD
R.J. LEE: May 18, noon. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses his mystery, "Grand Slam Murders." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
FILM
NORTHSHORE FILM GATHERING MEET & GREET: May 14, 7 p.m. Mandeville Social, 800 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Program details TBA. Free.
STUDENT SHORT FILM SHOWCASE: June 1, 4 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Student filmmakers showcase their latest work in this event sponsored by the Pontchartrain Film Festival. A Q&A will follow the films. Free. (985) 259-5772 or pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
KID STUFF
STORY TIME: Saturday, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
JUMP INTO SUMMER: May 18, 10 a.m. to noon. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Activities and entertainment to begin the summer, presented by the City of Covington. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: U.S. 190 near Fontainebleau State Park. Upcoming events: Wednesdays, 1 p.m. and May 8 and 22, 5:30 p.m. — Nature Walk and Titivation; Friday, noon — Story walk; Sunday, 8 a.m. — Dog wag and walk; Tuesday, 6 p.m. — Bicycling the trails; May 3, noon — All About Nature Book Club; May 11, 10 a.m. — Open air studio in the woods; May 14, 1 p.m. — Kundalini yoga; May 18, 10 a.m. — Mushroom walk; May 18, 6 p.m. — Nature walk and weenie roast; (985) 626-7238 or northlakenature.org.