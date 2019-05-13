25 Years
Beginning July 1, Mandeville and Covington will have two new zip codes. Flyers will go out to residents and businesses this next Monday announcing the change, which won’t impact delivery of mail however, for some time. The additional zip codes were made necessary by the many new addresses in the rural areas bought by the E-911 addresses, said Postmaster Dale Goff of Covington. “We have a total of 100 sectors in Covington, and we only had five left unassigned,” he reported Monday.
In Covington, the change in zip code will affect 30.16 percent of the residences now in the 70433 zip code area and 6.62 percent of the businesses. That’s 3,086 postal customers out of 11,173 affected by the change.
In Mandeville, a new zip code will be assigned to 5,300 of the total 11,400 addresses now having the 70448 code. Covington post offices boxes will retain the same zip code, but everyone living north of the U.S. 190 west of Covington, north of the Bypass, north of Covington Point subdivision, east of the Little Bogue Falya River, north of Claiborne Hill and north of Hwy. 36 from Covington to Abita Springs and beyond will get the new zip code 70435.
In Mandeville, all addresses west of Bayou Chinchuba will have the new zip code 70471, and all addresses south and east of Chinchuba will retain 70448.
50 Years
The building committee of the St. Tammany parish police jury study met here Monday afternoon to study means of providing new office space for four agencies presently housed in the court house. The offices are the Soil Conservation Service (SCS), Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS), the Plant and Pest Control division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the LSU Extension Service.
All are presently on the mezzanine floor of the courthouse, while parish offices like the sheriff and the assessor have been forced out of the building to quarters in rented space nearby. Also, Clerk of Court Bob Fitzmorris is crying for additional space for his growing office.
Members of the courthouse committee are Walter Smith, chairman, Buster Bosco, W. H. Abney and Pres. Malcolm Stein, ex-officio. Meeting with the courthouse committee were Harold Burns, architect, Ed Scogin, Ward 8 police jury member, and heads of the offices affected … The group visited the school board’s education center on Claiborne Hill to get an idea of the type of construction for a new building, possibly to be erected on the fairgrounds at Covington to house the office.
75 years
The State Board of Education May 6 unanimously voted to adopt the 12-year plan in place of the present 11-year system. The president of the board, Frank A. Godchaux of Abbeville, stated that the mechanics necessary to inaugurate the program on a statewide level will worked out by the State Department of Education.
At the authorization of the board, State Supt. of Education John E. Coxe has appointed a committee composed of members of the state department and other professional educators from throughout the state to draft the plan. Coxe said the committee will be asked to draw up for the board an “integrated curriculum and a complete plan, including a recommended schedule for the change to 12 grades."
100 Years
A most enthusiastic meeting to consider ways and means of building at once the link of highway between Chef Menteur to Rigolets and Logtown, Miss., was held here today with representatives from every part of these sections and New Orleans present and deeply interested in the proceedings. The net result of the meeting was a thorough discussion of every phase of the highway construction, a better understanding all around of the situation and the appointment of an executive committee of five with full authority to make any necessary arrangements with other organizations, officials, highway commissions, etc., and to proceed to take action that might tend to have work started on the roadway without delay.
At the suggestion of Mr. H. Weston, this committee is composed entirely of Slidell men, as the missing link in this highway is through the southern part of St. Tammany parish. The committee is as follows: J. D. Grant, F. Salmen, E. F. Hailey, L. V. Cooley, S. W. Provensal, and C. A. Everett, vice chairmen. By unanimous action of the meeting Dr. J. K. Griffith was elected chairman and F. F. Wigginton secretary-treasurer.
Mr. H. S. Weston declined the chairmanship owing to his being unfamiliar with the Louisiana laws, also being very active on the Mississippi side. Mr. F. Salmen declined as he contemplated being away for a considerable length of time. Messrs. W. I. Gore and J. I. Fletterrich acted as assistant secretaries of the meeting, the full action of which will be reported later.
125 Years
Mandeville notes, May 15, 1894
The Farmer is requested by Hon. Depre to forward us some rain, please. (It is so ordered – Ed.)
The Mexican Counsel, Senor Samora, has rented the front pavilion at Denis place. Mr. Durheas of the Cotton Exchange, has rented the Zatarain cottage. Mr. Edward Toledano has rented the house occupied by the Bacque family for so many summers, on Carroll St. Eight gents of the Committee of Arrangements for the Tulane Benevolent Association picnic have been over to engage dinner at the Crescent Hotel, for four hundred on Sunday, June 3rd. The picnic will be at Jackson Park. The Denis Hotel has opened for the season.