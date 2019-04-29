25 Years
Twenty two people were overcome by fumes at Mele's Printing in Tyler Square in Covington on Monday afternoon, as the building was evacuated at 12:34 p.m. after several people fell ill. Ambulances were called in time and again to transport victims to local hospitals as fire department investigators tried to determine the source of the poisonous fumes, which was traced to a propane-fueled forklift emitting poisonous carbon monoxide gas in a confined area. Eleven victims were taken to Highland Park Hospital and 11, including five firefighters, were taken to St. Tammany Parish Hospital. The majority of those taken to the hospital were treated and released, but several were transported to south shore hospitals for continued treatment. The situation puzzled investigators and they gradually narrowed the source of the fumes to the forklift located in the rear of the print plant. Mal Mele said Tuesday that everyone had been released from the hospitals. Most of those hit hard by the fumes were workers with an Atlanta, Georgia, company which was installing the new press, he said.
50 Years
The new northbound Causeway span was open to traffic at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after completion of the fixed high-level span eight miles from the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain. The span was actually completed earlier in the week, but finishing touches which included removal of barricades, signals and signs, and erection of new signs, required additional time. The work order for the new bridge was dated March 1, 1967, and the first pile was driven amid much ceremony April 8 at the north shore. The contract was let to Brown & Root, Inc., doing business as Louisiana Bridge Co. Inc., in November 1966 at a price of $29,887,000. Dedication of the new bridge will be held at the south plaza in Jefferson parish starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 10. Opening both bridges all the way will provide one-way traffic between St. Tammany and the south shore of the lake. Statistics on the new span are as follows: Length, 23.8 miles; marine openings 8 miles from Jefferson parish, fixed spans 52.5 feet high with 150-foot horizontal clearance. North openings, eight miles from St. Tammany parish, bascule bridges atop 45 feet vertical clearance closed and unlimited open clearance. Horizontal clearance 125 feet. Seven emergency crossovers, a real safety feature, link the new and old bridges, which can be used in emergencies for detours and storage of broken-down vehicles. These pile bents supporting 1,520 roadway sections, each 84 feet long, a total of about 5,000 pilings. Overall width, 33 feet. Contract to Brown & Root, Inc., at a cost of $29,887,000, with Prestressed Concrete Products Co. manufacturing the parts and supervising construction.
75 Years
The Magnolia Baseball League, under the able leadership of Bruce Hayes, will open its season with two games on May 7th. One will be played in Slidell, the opponents Slidell vs. Covington, and the other game on the same day will be played in Franklinton, Bogalusa vs. Franklinton. The schedule is worked out so that four above named teams will play each other several games each. The rules and regulations of the league are as follows: Players must practice rules of good health and leadership in regard to drinking, swearing, etc., be willing to cooperate with those in charge and possess the ability to take criticism advice. Players must return bats, balls and other equipment taken out. The Magnolia baseball league consists of four towns in St. Tammany and Washington parishes, namely Bogalusa, Covington, Franklinton, and Slidell. All players must be residents of parishes. Each club will be allowed fifteen players, each club will draft age. All pitchers must be under draft age. All games start at 3:30 p.m. Admission to games will be tax included, adults 25c, children 10c. No passes to any game. Home club furnishes three new balls to each game, the best ball either No. 37 Goldsmith or No. 1 Spalding baseball. “At this time available on the market.” Local man umpire balls and strikes, visitor umpire base decisions. Managers to present batting order in writing to Home umpire before each game. Each club retain its own gate receipts, advertises games properly, publishing score of games and averages of players hitting and fielding averages. All business must be transacted by correspondence. No arguments can be settled orally.
100 Years
Mr. Paul Vergez, the blacksmith and wheelwright of Covington, has installed the Prest-O-Lite system of welding. This is the modern, up-to-date method of welding, by which oxygen and acetylene are united to produce heat that will quickly, solidly and without waste join broken shafts, axles or other pieces of metal without weakening them in any part. Thousands of dollars may be saved to the people of St. Tammany parish. Wheels, cylinders, castings, boilers, in fact any metal part may be mended efficiently and instantly, and motor machinery may be freed of carbon. There is no necessity for sending away for new parts to machinery that is broken. Mr. Vergez can fix them for you in short order. This new Prest-O-Lite machine may be seen at the shop of Mr. Vergez, in Covington, and he will take pleasure in explaining its matter of working. Mr. Vergez is keeping up with scientific developments in his business. These are the things that push Covington to the front and make it known as a town where they do things.
125 years
The regular monthly meeting of the (Covington Town) Council was held May 1. Present — Clay Elliott, mayor; A. Frederick, Hardy H. Smith, E. Reiling, L. Wehrli Jr. Absent — L. Roubion, A. Laborde. The minutes of last meeting were read and approved. It was moved and seconded, that the Mayor be and he is hereby instructed to institute suit against Mrs. C. Laborde, and all other persons who have streets enclosed, fenced up or otherwise obstructed, to force them to open up said streets in this town, On motion, the Marshal was instructed to collect a license from Mrs. Bergey. The following bills were then read and approved: W. G. Kentzel, to one blank warrant book, $7.00.