New Puppy Park Apr 24, 2019 - 6:00 am

Every dog had its day on April 13 at the Puppy Park grand opening. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN

A water feature gives these curious canines an opportunity to explore. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN

Visitors turned out for the grand opening of the petite park. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN

Kason Jenkins dances to "Walk the Dog" at the grand opening. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN

Covington's new Puppy Park opened April 13, with fanfare including music, hot dogs, canine services and politicians. The park includes a small agility course and places dogs can meet and greet off leash.

Tags Dog Park St. Tammany Parish