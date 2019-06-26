COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
ABITA SPRINGS INDEPENDENCE DAY: Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead and Park, 22044 Main St. Decorated bike and wagon parade, live music, games and more. Free. (985) 893-1493.
MANDEVILLE LIGHT UP THE LAKE: Saturday, 10 a.m., Mandeville lakefront. Entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. on the stage between Coffee and Carroll streets. Evening ends with fireworks. Food and drink for sale beginning at 5 p.m. Cityofmandeville.com.
SLIDELL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m., Heritage Park. Live music, food and games, with fireworks at 9 p.m. $10 per person, 13 and older; $5 for children; free 3 and under. Slidellheritagefest.com
LOOKING AHEAD
COVINGTON SPARKS IN THE PARK: July 3, 4 to 9 p.m., Bogue Falaya Park, Covington. Free. Patriotic music, fireworks, watermelon- and hot-dog-eating contests and face painting for the kids. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Kids' activities begin at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. (985) 892-1873.
PEARL RIVER FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: July 3, 6 to 9 p.m., Pearl River Town Hall, 39460 Willis Alley, Pearl River. Old-fashioned Fourth with a pie-eating contest; field games including sack-, blindfold- and three-legged races; Hula Hoop contest; petting zoo and more. Fireworks at dusk. (985) 863-5800
MADISONVILLE OLD FASHIONED FOURTH: July 4, 11 a.m., Madisonville Riverfront, Water Street. Festivities begin with parade at 11 a.m. and include concessions for sale, a raffle, beauty pageant and fireworks at dusk. Free. (985) 845-9824.
FOUR ON THE 4TH: July 4, 6:30 a.m., 1000 W. 15th Ave., Covington. The Four on the 4th Family Run/Walk, $25 adults, $5 children. Sponsored by the 15th Street Flyers to celebrate Independence Day and raise funds for community organizations, the race is 4 miles for adults and a half-mile for children.
LOUISIANA ART CAR FESTIVAL: July 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 22161 Level St., Abita Springs. Free. A new initiative by the Abita Springs Men’s Club. Abitamysteryhouse.com or (985) 892-2624.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
LOBBY LOUNGE CONCERT SERIES: Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Up Close and Musical at the Lobby Lounge with The Twos. (985) 781-3650.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: Friday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Columbia Street, Covington. Free family event and car show along Columbia Street in downtown Covington. (985) 892-1873.
LOOKING AHEAD
THIRD SUNDAY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: July 21, 5 to 6 p.m., 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Opening the Christwood Third Sunday Summer Concert series, Cindy Van Duyne will perform songs from the Great American Songbook. Johnmaginnis2@gmail.com or (985) 590-8816
THEATER
THIS WEEK
A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, through June 30, 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. It’s a comedy tonight as the theater closes its fifth season with the classic Broadway musical containing situations from Roman playwright Plautus plus classic vaudeville. Directed by Andrea Elu. $29 adults, $27 seniors/military; $21 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
1776: THE MUSICAL: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through July 7. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A new twist to this Broadway hit musical about the signing of our nation's Declaration of Independence. The cast, Founding Fathers and all, will be played by men and women. $15/$30. Playmakersinc.com or (985) 893-1671.
FROZEN JR.: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Sunday, Cutting Edge Theater, Slidell. $20-$25. Cuttingedgetheater.com or (985) 649-3727.
RED, WHITE AND TUNA: Friday, 7 p.m., Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. $45 for dinner and show. A sequel to “Tuna Christmas.” (985) 707-1597.
AUDITIONS
RISING STARS TALENT SHOW: July 13, noon to 6 p.m., Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell. Rising Stars, benefiting Notes for Education Northshore, gives youth (singers, musicians, bands and instrumentalists) ages 5-18 the opportunity to showcase their talents. Selected talents will perform and compete to win prizes along with a chance to play on the Slidell Jazz and Blues Festival stage. Email slidelljazzandblues@gmail.com.
ART
THIS WEEK
SLIDELL PHOTO CLUB EXHIBITION: Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Photographers featured include Richard Hale, Pat Anderson and John Touhey. Free. (985) 646-4375 or slidellphotoclub.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
ART MARKET: July 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. St. Tammany Art Association, in partnership with the City of Covington, presents the Covington Art Market, a juried market of visual arts and crafts. The event features a variety of work from local and regional artists, including jewelry, photography, paintings, woodworking, fiber art, pottery and more. Free. (985) 892-8650 or info@sttammanyartassociation.org.
FILM
LOOKING AHEAD
FILM TALKS: July 10, 7 p.m., St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St. Film Talks will be held Wednesdays through July 31. The series opens July 10 with Angela Catalano, UNO professor of film and theater at the University of New Orleans; July 17, Mari Kornhauser, LSU professor of screenwriting; July 24, Mike Miley, professor of film studies, Loyola; and July 31, Dylan Mininger, film editing instructor, UNO. Free. (985) 892-8650 or www.PontchartrainFilmFestival.com.
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m., Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Nick Hartley is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
BALLET APETREI AUDITIONS: Ballet Apetrei invites male and female dancers 12 and older to audition for company dancers, Aug. 24. $50 fee. Kelly Fortier at kapetrei@bellsouth.net or (985) 624-3622.
KID STUFF
THIS WEEK
MOVIE NIGHT: Friday, 8 p.m., 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. “How to Train Your Dragon” at the Mandeville Trailhead. Free. Concessions available for sale. (985) 626-3144 or cityofmandeville.com.
FROG AND TOAD: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. Elmer E. Lyons Performing Arts Center on the campus of Covington High School. Presented by the Covington Louisiana Actors Playhouse System. $8 for students, $10 for adults. Clapsonline.org or (985) 893-9843.
LOOKING AHEAD
YOUNG REMBRANDTS: July 8-10 and 22-24, 1 to 3 p.m., Spitzfaden Community Center, Mandeville. Color pencils, markers and pastels for ages 7 to 13. $72 per week for preregistration. $30 per day for walk-ins. Youngrembrandts.com/southlouisiana or (225) 224-0216.