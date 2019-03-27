COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 200-500 blocks of N. Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, music and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CRUISIN’ FOR AUTISM AWARENESS: Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Daisy Duke’s, 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Classic car show with a cause. Free. (571) 269-3956.
WHOLE TOWN GARAGE SALE & FLEA MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Throughout Abita Springs. Flea market vendors and locals combine to offer bargains of all descriptions in a fundraiser for the Abita Springs Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
OLDE TOWNE SLIDELL ANTIQUES SPRING STREET FAIR: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell. The two-day family event features more than 200 booths of antiques, collectibles and arts and crafts, plus food and live music on three stages. Free. (985) 710-9122 or slidellantiques.com.
BUBBLY ON THE BAYOU: Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salmen-Fritchie House, 127 Cleveland St., Slidell. Rainbow Child Care fundraiser with a Kentucky Derby theme. $65 advance, $75 at the door. (985) 646-1603 or rainbowccc.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: April 4, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music by New Suit. Food and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL PARTY: April 5, 5-10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, kids activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary/
GARDEN TO TABLE SYMPOSIUM: April 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. The St. Tammany Town & Country Garden Club hosts authorities who pass along tradition and history through food and gardens featuring a “Taste of” luncheon. $10. (985) 218-8898 or townandcountrygc.weebly.com.
ARTS EVENING CULTURAL FESTIVAL: April 6, 4-9 p.m. Olde Towne Slidell. One of the largest events of its kind on the north shore featuring art, food, live music, dancing, dining and shopping. More than 100 artists will display their work. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
MANDEVILLE LIONS CLUB CARS FOR A CAUSE: April 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mandeville Lions House, 720 Lafitte St. Classic car show benefiting the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation. Free. (985) 630-6651.
EARTH DAY: April 6, 9 a.m.-noon. Covington City Hall parking lot, N. Jefferson at West 24th Ave. All sorts of paper material accepted for shredding by Keep Covington Beautiful. Free. (985) 867-3652 or keepcovingtonbeautiful.com.
COVINGTON LIONS CLUB CAR SHOW: April 6, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Classic car show benefiting eye charities of Louisiana. (985) 966-3786.
SOUTHERN NIGHTS: April 6, 7-10 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 71667 Level St. The seventh annual fundraiser for the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation featuring dinner and dancing. $60. (985) 892-8111 or womenscenterforhealling.org.
NORTHSHORE GAME NIGHT: April 7, 5-8 p.m. Trinity Banquet Hall, 1000 Caruso Blvd., Slidell. Leadership Northshore hosts local teams matching wits for local charities. $15. facebook.com/northshoregamenight/
A TASTE OF COVINGTON: April 10-14. Various times and locations. The annual festival of wine, food, music and art featuring special events each evening. (504) 439-2543 or atasteofcovington.org.
EASTER AT THE MARKET: April 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Kids-oriented day featuring face-painting and more. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
EGG ROLLIN’ AT THE TRAILHEAD: April 20, 10 a.m.-Noon. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The 22nd annual Easter festival for kids featuring a petting zoo, crafts and games for kids. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
QUACK A FALAYA: April 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Chimes, 19130 Rogers St., Covington. Rubber duck races, presented by the Covington Rotary Club. Free admission, $20 to sponsor duck. River cleanup 8 a.m. Eventbrite.com/5th-annual-quack-a-falaya-rubber-duck races.
COVINGTON ANTIQUES & UNIQUES: April 27-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. The two-day spring festival featuring street vendors, antiques and food and drink specials. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAWFISH COOK-OFF: April 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Hospice Foundation of the South’s 16th annual event featuring 60 teams competing to make the best crawfish dishes, plus music and kids events. $30 advance, $35 at gate. (985) 643-5470.
CRAWFISH COOKING FOR A CAUSE: April 27. 11 a.m., Mandeville Lakefront. All-you-can-eat crawfish benefiting local families afflicted by catastrophic diseases. $25 in advance, $35 at the gate. crawfishcooking.com.
GULF COAST VETERANS ARTS FESTIVAL: April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The festival’s inaugural event. (985) 781-3600.
ST. TAMMANY COLLECTORS COM: April 27. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Clarion Inn, 910 N. US 190, Covington. Big show featuring toys, action figures, records and other collectibles along with live entertainment. $5. sttammanycollectorscom.com.
GIROD STREET STROLL: April 27, 5-9 p.m. 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Food and drink sampling at local shops featuring live music and more. $35. oldmandevillebiz.com.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
BOOGIE FALAYA: Friday, 5:30 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 114 Terra Bella Blvd. Free, (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
THE BOOGIE MEN: Friday, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
GAITHER VOCAL BAND: Friday, 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. The multi-Grammy winning gospel group in concert. (855) 484-1991.
AARON FORET: Friday, 6 p.m. Land O’ Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $12 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
LITTLE FREDDIE KING: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
REDLINE: Sunday, 5 p.m. Heritage Park, Slidell. The Bayou Jam series continues. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
JOHN AUTIN & KASS: Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Barrell Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
R0CKIN’ THE RAILS: Thursdays in April, 5-7 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Artists TBA. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
DAVE JORDAN AND NIA: April 5, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com
VIBES MUSIC FESTIVAL: April 6, Noon-2 a.m. Columbia Street Blues Café, 407 N. Columbia St., Covington. A procession of New Orleans and north shore artists featuring Ameal Cameron, Higher Heights, Amelia, Killahouse and others. $10. rocknbluescafe.com.
THE TELEGRAPH SALESMEN: April 6, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. First night of the annual Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
BEETHOVEN SYMPHONY NO. 7: April 12, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. Cellist Julian Steckel makes his Louisiana Philharmonic debut with Beethoven’s symphony plus works by Peter Schickele and Sergei Prokofiev with a preconcert talk by the conductor. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CHUBBY CARRIER: April 12, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
FOUR UNPLUGGED: April 13, 5:30 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 114 Terra Bella Blvd. Free, (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
SGT. PEPPER'S: April 14, 5-7 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Beatles tribute band performs as part of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
BIRCH PEREIRA & THE GIN JOINTS: April 18, 7 p.m. Lobby Lounge at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or harborcenter.org.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: April 19, 6 p.m. Foot of Columbia Street, Covington. Artists TBA. sunsetatthelanding.org.
THE NEW ORLEANS COTTONMOUTH KINGS: April 20, 6:30 p.m., Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SHEAUXDOWN: April 20, 7 p.m. Land-0-Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Rd, Covington. $10 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or lopcg.com.
AMANDA SHAW AND THE CUTE GUYS: April 20, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. The Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
ABITA OPRY: April 20, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Three Rivers Cooperative, David Bivens, The Wasted Lives and Dr. Bird and the Beak Division perform. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
BABY & THE BRASSHEARTS: April 26, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
THEATER
NOW ON STAGE
"LAURA": Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Noir tale of a police detective falling for a mysterious woman. $30-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
"MAMMA MIA!": Through April 19. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. March 24 and 31. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of ABBA. Tickets start at $27. (985) 649-3727.
"THE SPARKLY CLEAN FUNERAL SINGERS": Friday and Saturday; April 12-13; Café Luke Dinner Theatre, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Musical comedy starring Lori Molinary, Paul Page, Arianne Poole and Ladson Poole. $45. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
"SISTER ACT": April 26-May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. The stage version of the 1992 hit movie featuring a disco diva on the run disguised as a nun. $28. adults, $17.50 students. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
"THE GREAT BIG DOORSTEP": April 27-May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Depression-era comedy about a Cajun family’s dream of moving to a stately plantation. $21 adults, $19 seniors/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byNinety.com.
ART
NOW SHOWING
LA FEMME: Weekdays through April 26. The Atrium Gallery at Christwood, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Displaying the works of 40 female artists from St. Tammany Parish. Free. christwoodrc.com.
ANNE O’BRIEN’S PROCESS AND FANTASY: Saturday, Noon-5 p.m. Abita Springs Hotel, 22088 Anne O’Brien Lane. An exhibition by the renowned jewelry design artist. Free. (985) 951-4200.
LOOKING AHEAD
COVINGTON ART MARKET: April 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 8902-8650 or sttammanyartassociaation.org. (985) 892-8650.
FROM THE VAULTS OF THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: April 10-May 24. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 2nd St., Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
SPRING FOR ART: April 13, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Covington. The St. Tammany Art Association presents an evening of dining and gallery specials featuring live music. Free. (985) 892-8650. sttammanyartassociation.org.
EN PLEIN ART EXHIBITION: Opening reception, April 26, 6-9 p.m.; Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27-28. Abita Springs Trailhead Museum, 22044 Main St. The annual exhibition featuring more than 20 local landscape artists. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 892-0711 or trailheadmuseum.org.
ARTS & EATS ART WALK: April 27, 5-9 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Arts, food and music. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center, Harry Case is the caller. 317 N. Jefferson St. ozonesquares.com.
BOOKS
LOOKING AHEAD
BREN DANIELS: April 20, Noon-2 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses and signs her books, "What Jesus Says About It" and "A Little Girl Named Destiny Who Loves To Pray." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
KID STUFF
BARNES & NOBLE STORY TIMES: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. "We Are Gardeners." (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
CAMELLIA CITY KIDS FUN FEST: Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. Pony rides, music, a petting zoo and more at the fourth annual project of Leadership Northshore. $5. (504) 914-9301 or facebook.com/camelliacityfunfest/
EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS: April 7 and 14. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington. (844) 866-1907 or southernhotel.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Wednesday, 1 p.m. -Nature Walk and Titivation. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt, Friday, noon — All About Nature book club; Saturday — Louisiana Iris Bloom Celebration, 9 a.m. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
GREAT LOUISIANA BIRDFEST: April 5-8. Times vary. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 just east of Mandeville. Birders can visit some of St. Tammany Parish’s favorite viewing spots in the 23rd annual event presented by the nature center. Both experts and novices can take guided trips either on foot or via pontoon boats or canoes. $5 to $45. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
WEEKLY EVENTS
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; Saturdays, 8 a.m.-Noon, at the Covington Police Department, 609 N. Columbia St. (985) 966-1786 or covingtonfarmersmarket.org.
LAFITTE STREET MARKET: Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 698 Lafitte St., Mandeville. (985) 630-2990.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: Third Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 64378 La. 41, (985) 640-5482.
PEARL RIVER FARMERS MARKET: Saturdays, 2-5 p.m. 67518 Lon Road. (985) 956-1494.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: Fourth Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 13401 June St., behind City Hall. (985) 507-6496 or villageoffolsom.com.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: Saturdays. 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. (985) 624-3147.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. (985) 640-7112 or camelliacitymarket.org.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET — Sundays, Noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 28049 Main St. (985) 807-4447 or townofsabitasprings.com.
BREW KREWE ON THE RUN: Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Tammany Trace. Beer run to Abita Brewery. $30. abita.com.
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., 35386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: Third Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., Mandeville. (985) 892-6766.
SLIDELL LIONS BINGO: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. Slidell Lions House, 336 Cleveland St., (985) 649-1644.
COVINGTON BINGO: Sundays. 2 p.m., St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.