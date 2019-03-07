ST. PAUL'S SCHOOL: The Marian Players of St. Paul's Theater will present Disney's "Newsies" March 14-23. It's the first musical produced under the direction of new theater teacher Gordon Carmadelle, who said the productions this season have a theme. "It's one of looking out for one another," Carmadelle said. In "Newsies," that means "it's about learning that no matter who strong one person can be, you can always accomplish more by working with others and combining your strengths and talents." "Newsies" was a recent Broadway hit, playing for over a thousand performances. The cast here includes 27 students from both St. Paul's and St. Scholastica Academy. Shows are March 14-16, 19-20, 23-23 at 7 p.m. and March 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets, $15, $10 for students, are available at www.stpauls.com or at Braswell's Drugstore in Covington or at St Paul's Administration office and bookstore.