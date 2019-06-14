With a 4-1 vote, the Mandeville City Council at its June 13 meeting overrode Mayor Donald Villere’s veto of an ordinance that will reduce the salary of the city’s next mayor. A new mayor will tax office on July 1, 2020, since Villere is term-limited.
The council adopted an ordinance in April to reduce the salary from $114,475 to $94,500, to bring it more into line with comparable municipalities.
Villere quickly vetoed the ordinance, saying that the council did not have the authority to reduce the mayor’s salary. Villere cited the city charter, which says the council can raise the salary but is silent on whether it can reduce it.
When the veto measure came up on the June 13 agenda, Councilwoman at-large Lauré Sica read a statement she said justified the council’s authority to reduce the salary.
Sica said the 1985 charter sets a new mayor’s salary at $25,000, and gives the council the authority to increase the salary by ordinance. Sica reasoned that the starting salary for the city’s next mayor, therefore, would be $25,000, and that setting it to something less than what Villere is currently making would technically be an increase, not a decrease.
Sica also argued that if the council has the authority to raise a mayor’s salary by ordinance, it also has the authority to lower the salary by amending that ordinance or replacing it with a new one.
District 3 Councilman John Keller disagreed with Sica’s reasoning, saying his reading of the charter, his understanding of the charter commission’s legislative intent, and opinions rendered by two unnamed attorneys convinced him that the council does not have the authority to reduce a mayor’s salary.
Keller agreed that the next mayor’s salary should be reduced, but argued that an amendment to the charter giving the council the specific authority to reduce the salary would first have to be approved by voters. He questioned whether that could be done before a new mayor takes office next year.
City attorney Edward Deano, who served on the 1985 charter commission, also weighed in, saying that the drafters did not authorize the reduction of a mayor’s salary to ensure that a council could not use a salary reduction as a weapon against a mayor with whom they were at odds. Deano also said that Sica’s argument that if the council could raise the salary by ordinance it could reduce it the same way “didn’t hold water.”
After further discussion, District 1 Councilman David Ellis, District 2 Councilman Michael Pulaski, and Councilman at-large Clay Madden joined with Sica to override the veto, with Keller casting the lone dissenting vote.
In other action, the council unanimously voted to increase waste collection fees by 42 cents per month to cover an increase in what Coastal Environmental Services is charging the city. However, at Villere’s recommendation, the council authorized the city to absorb the increase, rather than billing residents for it, until further notice.
Coastal president Gus Bordelon said the company had to increase its charges because the large amount of trash placed in recycling bins by city residents was increasing processing costs.
Bordelon recommended picking up garbage and recyclables on two different days, and notifying residents when trash was found in their recycling bins, in hopes it would encourage residents to be more careful about what was going in which bin. Bordelon also recommended discontinuing the recycling of glass, since it is dangerous to recycle and there is no resale market for it.
Bordelon promised that if his plan worked, he would reduce what his company charges, which would allow the council to rescind the fee increase. Meanwhile, Villere said he was willing for the city to absorb the increase, which will cost the city around $1,500 per month.
The council also amended the city’s personnel policies dealing with sexual harassment to bring them in line with changes in state law.