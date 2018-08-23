Coming off a 5-1 season a year ago, it was a fun year on the football field for the Slidell Junior High Tigers.
Now, the question is can the Tigers repeat the success that saw them capture the 2017 St. Tammany Junior High Large School Championship.
“We are trying to repeat as champions of this league,” Slidell coach Joey Brockhoff said. “That’s always one of our biggest goals. The thing that a lot of people don’t realize is how difficult it is to do that on the high school level.
“The turnover is so much more frequent. You only have these kids for two years. You get a seventh-grade group that you have to prepare to get ready to play as eighth-graders, and by the time you do that, they are gone to high school.”
The statistics back Brockoff up, as they must replace their leading passer in Davante Folse (190 yards passing, four touchdowns) and all but two of their ball carriers. Eighth-grader Levi Dailey is the leading returning rusher for the Tigers, having rushed for seven yards on only three carries.
“The other side to the turnover is that you get to do a lot of teaching,” Brockhoff said. “That’s why I got into this business. I enjoy teaching and working with the kids at this level because you don’t have that many bad habits to break. You can actually help them develop good habits to become productive football players.”
One of those eighth-graders who Brockhoff must count on if the Tigers are to have any chance to repeat is Dailey, who is making the move from running back to quarterback.
“We embrace the expectations,” Dailey said. “Our goal is to try and keep the success going that this program accomplished in 2017. I was a member of that team, but not a big contributor. It is on us as eighth-graders to take a leadership role and lead this team through a difficult schedule and season. If we can do that, I like our chances for success.”
The Tigers open up the 2018 season at home (at Slidell High) against St. Tammany Junior High on Sept. 6.