Members of the special needs community in St. Tammany Parish are encouraged to attend a Mardi Gras ball on March 9 at the YMCA, 71256 Francis Rd., near Covington. The event, which is hosted by area Key Clubs, will be held from 7-9 p.m. and is open to people 13 and older, as well as their family and friends. The event is free. RSVP by March 9.