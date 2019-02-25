The Key Clubs of St. Tammany Parish will hold their third annual Carnival ball for the special needs community on March 9 from 7 until 9 p.m. at the YMCA, 71256 Francis Rd. near Covington.
The free event will include music, dancing, food and entertainment, and will honor the Aktion Clubs of STARC West and Greater Covington/ARC of Greater New Orleans Northshore Community Center. The ball is open to anyone 13 and older with a disability, as well as their family and friends.
RSVP by March 4. Formal wear or "Sunday Best" wear required and masking is encouraged.
Through the help of Kiwanis members and Key Club members, local business owners, individuals and grocery stores have generously provided the event with food, gowns, tuxedos and Mardi Gras decorations. Anyone who would like to make a donation of Mardi Gras ball attire such as tuxedos and gowns can drop them at the Gulf Coast Bank branches in Covington.
For more information, call Anna Kate Broussard at (985) 773-4872.