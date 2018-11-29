Six Jefferson Parish public elementary schools are going to split $2.3 million in federal grant money over four years aimed at improving arts education in the schools, officials said Thursday.

But the money won't just pay for paints and brushes: it's aimed at improving the integration of arts into the curriculum in English and math, said Jenny James, a program director for Young Audiences of Louisiana, an arts education programming organization that partnered with the district to secure the grant. It will also help support a full spectrum of artistic pursuits.

The money will be divided between six schools: Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts in Marrero, Clancy-Maggiore Elementary School for the Arts in Kenner, Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary School in Harvey, John J. Audubon Elementary School in Kenner, G.T. Woods Elementary School in Kenner and Vic A. Pitre Elementary School in Westwego. Together, those schools enroll 2,600 students.

School officials got a sneak peak Thursday as teacher Todd Shaffer led a first-grade class at Lincoln through a song that associated colors with particular hand movements. The color brown, for instance, led the students to pantomime putting a crown on their heads.

Clad in identical red sweatshirts, the first-graders laughed and hammed it up as they sang, and then shot their hands into the air when Shaffer paused the song and asked for new color suggestions.

The lesson integrates literacy work with singing, officials said.

The grant will fund the hiring of three full time "arts integration coordinators," James said. Those coordinators will each work in two schools, and will support faculty in integrating art concepts into their lesson plans. The grant will also help pay for professional development for educators as well as online instruction, James said.

Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley said the grant could have a big impact.

"Not only are the arts foundational to our region's culture and history, but they have an immense impact on a child's education," he said, before adding that he was "envious" he didn't have similar programs when he was growing up. "Now I am just challenged to offer the same opportunities to all 50,000 kids in our system."

