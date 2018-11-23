Officer recovering, one suspect jailed after shooting during Gretna drug bust _lowres (copy)

Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON--Gretna police Deputy Chief Anthony Christiana, seen here in 2014, discusses a surveillance video where two suspects were shot and police officer was shot in the abdomen.

Anthony Christiana, a fixture in Gretna's police department for nearly four decades, died Friday, according to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

Christiana, who was the department's deputy chief, had been battling cancer.

He was 58.

