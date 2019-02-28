A New Orleans judge sentenced a man convicted of molesting a pre-teen girl to 50 years in prison on Thursday.
Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras handed down the sentence to Gabriel Hunter, 52. She said he would not be eligible for parole for the first 25 years of the sentence.
Jurors convicted Hunter, who was charged with first-degree rape, of a lesser charge of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 at trial in November. He faced a sentence ranging from 25 to 99 years.
Authorities said he sexually abused a girl in his care from when she was 8 between 2012 and 2015 in New Orleans, LaPlace and Texas. The victim reported the assaults in 2015 and was examined by a nurse at the Audrey Hepburn CARE Center at Children’s Hospital. Yet for unknown reasons, the New Orleans Police Department never followed up on her claims.
"Neither the police nor the (Aubrey Hepburn) Care Center could explain why that happened, but both agreed that was wrong and follow-up should have been done," said Assistant District Attorney Mike Trummel, who prosecuted the case with Mark Lopez.
The original allegations were only revived when the girl accused another man, Ira Toney, of assaulting her in 2016. He is set to go to trial on separate charges in April.
The girl testified for hours at Hunter's trial last year, facing questions about her credibility from the defense.
"It's not over. This child is still in counseling. This child has to testify again," Trummel said. "There is no way this can be undone. But one thing we can do is tell her and tell her family that as a community we do not tolerate this behavior."
Trummel called for a sentence that would never let Hunter see the light of day again. He cited testimony from a medical expert that Hunter engaged in "grooming" behavior of the young girl.
The girl's mother was present for the sentencing but she did not give victim-impact testimony.
Hunter's attorney Juan Fiol of the Orleans Public Defenders argued that his client had never been convicted of a crime before. He said the lesser verdict that the jurors returned was a sign that they had doubts about the girl's testimony.
Fiol said if Buras gave Hunter the minimum, 25-year sentence, he would be 77 upon release.
"I find it unlikely that he'll be considered someone who would commit another crime, much less a crime of this nature," Fiol said.
The defense lawyer also protested Trummel's suggestion that Hunter's sentence should be higher because the girl subsequently faced abuse at another man's hands.
"My client does not know Ira Toney," Fiol said. "Mr. Toney chose to do this on his own. It should not be attributed to Mr. Hunter in any way in your consideration of sentencing."
Hunter will have to register as a sex offender if he ever leaves prison.
Hunter will have to register as a sex offender if he ever leaves prison.