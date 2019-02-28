A federal judge will allow plaintiffs who received bogus subpoenas and material witness warrants to proceed with most of their claims against Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo’s Thursday order preserves almost all of the claims filed against Cannizzaro and his prosecutors in an October 2017 lawsuit.

Civil rights lawyers say the judge’s ruling opens the door for them to explore exactly what happened when line prosecutors issued so-called “subpoenas” without judges' signatures, and also had witnesses they said were uncooperative arrested ahead of trials.

“It's really serious misconduct, and it deserves to be explored. We're glad the court recognized that,” said Katie Chamblee-Ryan, an attorney at the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit law firm Civil Rights Corps. “We're really happy for our plaintiffs, who are really brave to stand up to these prosecutors.”

Civil Rights Corps brought the case with the national American Civil Liberties Union and its Louisiana affiliate.

The groups faced headwinds from U.S. Supreme Court precedent, which gives prosecutors a broad legal shield for actions they take in the course of their jobs.

The District Attorney’s Office could still win the case by pointing to that precedent, but Milazzo’s decision lets the plaintiffs advance toward arguing their case at trial.

“This is a major win,” said Bruce Hamilton, an attorney with the ACLU of Louisiana. “The court is very clear that prosecutors can’t just do whatever they want and get away with it because they’re prosecutors.”

Cannizzaro's office had asked Milazzo to toss the lawsuit in March 2018, and the judge had given no signs as to how she would rule since a hearing in May.

The district attorney's treatment of victims and witnesses has become one of the defining controversies of his second term. The judge's ruling means that hearings in the case could continue in the months ahead of the next election for the office in 2020.

The District Attorney’s Office did not immediately comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.