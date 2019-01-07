A Metairie man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for shooting a friend and two women from the backseat of the car they were in, killing them.
Corey Woods, 33, was found guilty in November of the 2017 killing his friend, Malcolm Wallace, 25; Wallace's girlfriend, Daneka Lott, 24; and Wallace’s little sister, Monica Bates, 16.
Prosecutors said Woods killed Wallace on behalf of another man with whom Wallace was said to be feuding, and that he killed the two women so there would be no witnesses.
Woods was was given three life sentences by 24th Judicial District Judge Donnie Rowan, along with 20 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to District Attorney Paul Connick's office.
Rowan ordered those sentences to run concurrently, but he also resentenced Woods to 50 years for three counts of distribution of heroin and ordered that sentence to be served consecutively.
Those drug deals occurred in January 2017, the same month as the killing. Woods was convicted of those drug charges in Feb. 2018.
The triple-homicide, which occurred in the 1400 block of South Laurel Street, stunned Wallace’s family because they considered Woods a family friend. Woods had been with Wallace, Lott, Bates and others at the Wallace’s home watching an NFL playoff game the Sunday evening of the shooting.
The four left to go to Academy Sports, and Woods, who was sitting in the back seat, shot Wallace, Lott and Bates as the car returned to the neighborhood. Bates, who was 16, was killed trying to flee the car.
Woods originally went to trial in August, but a mistrial was declared after a juror didn't show up for the first day of testimony. He was found guilty as charged at his second trial in November.