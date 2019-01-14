Gregory Donald, 21, was sentenced to 89 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery and other charges stemming from the 2016 killing of Taylor Friloux, a 21-year-old Raising Cane's manager brutally stabbed to death while working at the Williams Boulevard restaurant.
Donald, who was facing life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, accepted a deal with prosecutors in return for the plea to a lesser charge.
It leaves Joshua Every, 26, as the sole remaining defendant in the case. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty on a first-degree murder charge against Every, who they say was captured on surveillance video stabbing the young woman repeatedly during the June 29, 2016, robbery.
Judge Lee Faulkner, of 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna, sentenced Donald to 89 years for the two counts of armed robbery, 40 years for manslaughter and 49½ years for conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He is not eligible for parole, probation or a suspended sentence on the manslaughter and robbery counts.
He also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years each for intimidation of a witness and obstruction of justice, the latter for disposing of the box cutter used in the killing. The sentences will all run concurrently.
Donald will be eligible for early release for good behavior when he has served 75 percent of his sentence, though he would be almost 90 at that time.
Authorities said Every and Donald held Friloux and two other employees hostage outside the store before gaining entrance. They said surveillance video footage shows Every stabbing Friloux twice as they go in the door and then, after taking $1,000 from the store's safe, stabbing her several more times as she lay on the floor.
Friloux died from stab wounds to her neck, abdomen and sternum; one of her ears was partially severed.
Jamie Reavis, Friloux's mother, and other relatives testified Monday during victim-impact testimony that they will never get over the young woman's death.
“You’re not a nice person,” Reavis said, looking at Donald sitting a few feet away. “You set out to commit a robbery, and you succeeded by robbing my daughter, Taylor, of her future, of robbing her family and her friends of any future with her.”
"Remember this face,” she said, holding up a framed picture of Taylor. “When you sleep at night, this is what you’re going to see.”
Donald addressed Friloux's family before he was sentenced, saying he was sorry for his role in the robbery and for not trying to stop Every from killing Friloux. He said he feels remorse every night, and that every time he sees her photos among the trial materials, "I see how beautiful and sweet she was. I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I apologize.
"I was in shock. I didn’t think (Every) was going to do nothing. I’m sorry, I apologize.”
The getaway driver, Mark Crocklen Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Ariana Runner, 24, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and obstruction of justice, though she has not yet been sentenced.
Donald was represented by attorneys Miles Swanson and Christian Bonin.