Frank Brindisi, a career prosecutor with the state Attorney General's Office and Orleans and Jefferson parishes, was elected Saturday to the Division E seat in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.
Brindisi, a Republican, defeated Christy Howley, a Democrat, with 57 percent of the vote. He will replace John Molaison, who was elected to the state 5th Circuit Court of Appeal last year.
He will serve out the remainder of Molaison's term, which ends in late 2020.
Brindisi got 3,625 votes to Howley’s 2,762 votes with all precincts reporting.
Brindisi, who was a prosecutor in Orleans Criminal District Court from 1988-1992 and under Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick from 1997-2008, also practiced civil law from his home. He received Connick’s endorsement last week.
Brindisi is from Gretna.
Howley, whose background is mainly in civil law, is from Harvey.