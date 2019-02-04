A federal judge declared a mistrial Monday in the corruption trial of former Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Chad Scott after the jury was unable to reach a verdict on any of the seven charges Scott faced.
U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo made the declaration and sent the parties home about 10:48 am. Monday, after jurors notified her that they were still deadlocked.
The jury had been deliberating since mid-day on Thursday. But on Friday, they sent two notes to Milazzo saying they could not agree. The judge allowed them to take a walk in a nearby park and then recessed court early Friday afternoon, but ordered jurors to return Monday.
The mistrial is a win for Scott, who faces a second trial on different charges in October. Prosecutors must now decide whether to retry him on the seven counts he faced in this trial.
More to come.
