Two men who served as captains under former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to taking part in a kickback scheme with their old boss.

David Hanson Sr., who headed the Sheriff's Office's K-9 division under Strain, and Clifford "Skip" Keen, who was the head of maintenance, face charges of conspiring to solicit a bribe and to commit wire fraud.

The two were charged in a federal bill of information late last month that also accused Strain of collecting cash kickbacks from the pair.

Defendants who are charged by a bill of information have generally signed plea agreements and plan to plead guilty. But in federal court, a defendant may enter a guilty plea to a felony only before a judge, not a magistrate judge, and Tuesday's arraignment took place before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jay Wilkinson.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle, and a tentative trial data of Feb. 11 has been set.

Strain, who was sheriff for 20 years, was not named in the bill of information, which referred to Public Official A as the central person in the kickback scheme. But the document referred to the official as "the sheriff" and clearly pointed to Strain. Under Justice Department guidelines, prosecutors typically do not accuse people of crimes by name when they have yet to be charged.

The bill of information provided a detailed description of the alleged scheme, which involved making the defendants' adult children owners of a company that was given a no-bid deal by Strain to run a work-release program in Slidell that the sheriff had decided to privatize.

A work-release program gives inmates nearing the end of their sentences an opportunity to work off-site for a private company, but requires them to live in a dormlike, secure facility.

The program's operator keeps a large share of their earnings, and in just under three years, the defendants' children, identified as Person 1 and Person 2 but known to be Brandy Hanson and Jarret Cole Keen, received about $1.2 million.

They turned over a substantial share of that money to their fathers, the bill of information said, and the fathers, in turn, gave a cut to Strain. The document did not say how much Strain allegedly collected, but it said he took regular cash payments of more than $1,000 apiece.

Strain was voted out of office in 2015 after a steady drumbeat of news stories about problems at another work-release facility, this one in Covington, which had a large number of escapes. Strain ended up closing that facility.

Wilkinson set bail for each of the defendants at $25,000 and ordered them to surrender their passports.

Hanson's travel was restricted to the continental United States, but Keen's travel was restricted to the Eastern District of Louisiana, although he can request permission to travel elsewhere in the country.

A representative of the Pretrial Services Office said that Hanson had asked to be allowed to keep his guns because he likes to go hunting with his grandchildren. The office had no objection, the representative said.

Keen walked into the federal courthouse with his attorney, Keith Couture, but did not respond to requests for comment. "No comment, just heading into court," Couture said.

Hanson was already in the courtroom with his attorney, Robert Stern, and avoided the phalanx of reporters and cameras.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg said the two men face a maximum of five years in prison.