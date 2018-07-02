Two state court judges have been formally suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct — one in Orleans Parish, the other in St. John the Baptist Parish.
Officially, the suspensions of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Byron C. Williams and 40th Judicial District Court Judge Jeff Perilloux are both voluntary.
Both men are on the hot seat for alleged behavior that, in Perilloux’s case, resulted last week in a state criminal indictment accusing him of groping three teenage girls.
Williams, 63, faces no criminal charges. But he shuttered his courtroom last week and agreed to an interim suspension that the Louisiana Supreme Court approved Monday.
The Advocate reported in September that Williams was the subject of a pair of complaints to the commission, which makes recommendations to the Supreme Court on disciplining judges.
Williams is accused of groping and inappropriate behavior, including a claim that he grabbed the breast of a court clerk who works for a different judge.
Williams, who was elected to the Criminal District Court seat in 2014, also is accused of making inappropriate comments from the bench during sessions of drug court. He halted his drug court docket in May following a more recent complaint filed by Chief Public Defender Derwyn Bunton.
Bunton cited an incident in which he said Williams grabbed a female public defender by the arm, pulled her into his courtroom and began using her as a teaching aide for defendants. He commented on her clothes, size and attractiveness, according to the letter.
In April, Williams stepped down as chairman of the New Orleans Recreational Development Commission, saying the allegations against him had become a distraction to the group’s work.
The "interim disqualification" bars Williams from "exercising any judicial function during the pendency of further proceedings in this matter." It marks the first acknowledgment by the court of the Judiciary Commission probe into Williams.
It's uncertain whether the commission was poised to make its own recommendations to the court for the suspension of either Williams or Perilloux before each judge requested them.
Through an attorney, Williams has “vigorously” denied the allegations. He has described the groping allegation as a misunderstanding.
Likewise, Perilloux has denied the allegations against him "unequivocally and emphatically," according to a recent statement.
Perilloux, 50, took a leave of absence on May 16, days after The Advocate reported he was under State Police investigation. On Friday, the Supreme Court formally suspended him.
The order came four days after a state grand jury issued an indictment charging him with three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
All of the crimes alleged in the indictment took place in Louisiana, though Perilloux also was accused of sliding his fingers into the bathing-suit bottom of one of the purported victims, a 15-year-old girl, during a family trip last summer to Destin, Florida.
Florida authorities, however, found "insufficient probable cause" to pursue charges over that reported incident, according to a statement issued by Okaloosa County authorities just hours before Perilloux surrendered last week on the Louisiana indictment.
Two of the Louisiana charges stem from incidents in which Perilloux is accused of stroking the same 15-year-old's breasts while giving her a massage. The judge is accused of similar misconduct with two other teenage girls.
Like the Louisiana State Police investigation, the Florida inquiry included interviews with several other girls who are friends of Perilloux's daughter.
The State Police probe also included a review of the judge's text messages. Perilloux frequently sent affectionate text messages to at least one of the girls, telling her that he loved her.
Perilloux was released on $35,000 bail.
He served for 12 years as an assistant district attorney in St. John and was the legal counsel for the parish government before being elected to the bench in December 2016.
The Louisiana Supreme Court has handed his docket to his predecessor, retired Judge Mary Hotard Becnel, whose appointment was extended last week to July 24.
As of noon Monday, the Supreme Court had not appointed anyone to preside over Williams’ docket in Orleans Parish.
Williams is a former federal prosecutor who worked under ex-U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan. When Jordan became Orleans Parish district attorney in 2003, Williams followed him and served as a state prosecutor for five years.
Williams then served briefly as special counsel to the Judiciary Commission in 2008 and 2009, overseeing complaints against lawyers and judges.