The Orleans Public Defenders’ office includes lawyers who have graduated from prestigious schools and passed Louisiana’s tricky bar exam.

It may also have included someone who wasn’t licensed to practice law here at all.

A trial in front of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman on Monday had to be rescheduled after a staff attorney for the public defenders, Ashley Crawford, was pulled from the courthouse while her office investigates whether she passed the bar.

No one by Crawford’s name is listed in the state bar directory, and in at least two court motions, Crawford used another lawyer's bar number.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro described Crawford as a "fake," and Chief District Defender Derwyn Bunton said he has sidelined her while his office looks into whether she should have been handling cases.

“We're gathering information and working to resolve it. Until we get more information, she is not authorized to appear on our behalf or on any client's behalf in court,” he said.

Attempts to contact Crawford were not immediately successful. She began working for the Orleans Public Defenders in September, according to a Facebook page that vanished from public view after a reporter contacted her.

If it turns out that Crawford did not pass the bar after graduation, that could create a headache for the Orleans Public Defenders given the high volume of cases even green attorneys handle.

Defendants who entered guilty pleas with Crawford at their side could challenge their conviction. Loyola University law professor Dane Ciolino said those cases would have to be considered on an individual basis, if it's confirmed that Crawford was ineligible.

"Each case is still going to be looked at on a case-by-case basis to see whether she provided substandard legal advice and whether that advice caused prejudice to a client," Ciolino said. "It doesn’t turn into an automatic get out of jail free card."

In a statement, Cannizzaro said that Crawford may have worked on over 100 cases in Orleans Parish criminal courts and that his office is investigating the allegations as a criminal matter.

The statement describes Crawford as a "fake OPD lawyer," but goes on to state that she has not yet been charged with a crime.

He said that practicing without a license "is both a criminal offense and a grave violation of the public trust in the criminal justice system."

The offense is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to two years in prison per count upon conviction, the DA's office said.

A LinkedIn profile for an Ashley Crawford she said she received her juris doctor from Loyola University New Orleans in 2016 and clerked with Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Piper Griffin beginning in November 2016.

A Loyola spokeswoman confirmed that an Ashley L. Crawford received a JD from the institution in May 2016.

Meanwhile, a Civil District Court spokesman confirmed that an Ashley Crawford clerked for Griffin. Law clerks are not required to pass the bar, he said.

