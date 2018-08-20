In a solemn show of support, New Orleans cops packed a courtroom on Monday as two men pleaded guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of an officer’s daughter, receiving 20-year sentences.

Will Reed and Jaleel Broadway pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the killing of Milan Arriola, the daughter of Officer Imani Ruffins and Fire Department Captain Roy Arriola Jr. She is also the niece of jazz trumpeter Kermit Ruffins.

Reed and Broadway, both 23, were charged with second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence. However, prosecutors agreed to amend the charges under a plea agreement approved by Arriola’s parents.

Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier oversaw the case and imposed the sentences.

Investigators said Arriola was the passenger in a car when Reed drove up alongside and Broadway opened fire in an attempt to kill her companion on the night of July 3, 2015. He survived, but she died.

Arriola was just 20 years old. Relative after relative stifled tears as they testified about the devastating effect her death had on their close-knit family.

Arriola's death also dealt a heavy blow to her mother's police family. She died just days after Officer Daryle Holloway was killed by an arrestee he was transporting to jail, and shortly before another officer, Vernell Brown Jr., was mortally wounded while investigating a car fire on the highway. Several of the Police Department's top-ranking officers were in court for Monday's hearing.

Roy Arriola, who wore a button with his daughter’s face over his heart, got off the witness stand to deliver his victim impact testimony, standing where he could make direct eye-contact with the defendants as he spoke. He said his daughter’s brother was robbed of his best friend.

“More than anything the world, that’s killing him. You guys didn’t think of that,” Arriola said. “What is it that made you make that decision? Can you please tell me that?”

Silence filled the room, and Broadway hung his head. Arriola walked away, explaining that he could no longer continue.

Meanwhile, Imani Ruffins said her daughter’s death had plunged her into “the darkest places. I have lived in a never-ending nightmare.”

In an emotional open letter penned soon after the shooting, however, Ruffins said that she never felt hate for her daughter's killers. On Monday, she remembered her daughter as someone who never wanted to see anyone hurt.

“Even at 20 years old, Milan was the caretaker, the forgiver and the peacemaker,” she said.

Ruffins said she hoped that Reed and Broadway’s mothers were grateful for the luxury of being able to visit their sons in prison – and one day see them free.

“I hope that they can understand I’ll never tell Milan I love her face to face,” she said.

Prosecutors did not explain their reason for agreeing to the plea deal in court, and a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office declined comment. However, there were issues with witness identifications almost from the start of the case.

Arriola was riding as a passenger inside a Chevrolet Camaro when gunshots rang out at the corner of N. Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue from a dark sedan nearby. She was killed and the driver, Corey Juluke, was wounded.

Investigators quickly arrested Reed based on Juluke’s identification. They said he sought to kill Juluke, not Arriola, as part of a feud with Reed’s twin brother.

However, Juluke also identified another man as an attacker. Cracks in the case appeared when surveillance video showed that the second suspect could not have been involved in the shooting, because he was shopping at a Gretna mall.

Ultimately, police said they believed that Reed was the driver. Another witness identified Broadway the triggerman in the ambush-style attack.

Flemings-Davillier said that it was only thanks to the approval of Ruffins’ parents that the defendants would one day be released.

“They’re giving life to the two that took their daughter away. Do you understand?” she said. “You need to be forever grateful.”

Assistant District Attorneys Angad Ghai and Tiffany Tucker prosecuted the case. Reed was represented by Kenneth Hardin and Brian Woods of the Orleans Public Defenders. Broadway was represented by attorney Mark Vicknair.