An appeals court last week reinstated a former New Orleans Police Department officer who was fired after his arrest in a domestic violence incident involving his prizefighter girlfriend.
James Cunningham, who was a nine-year NOPD veteran before his arrest in January 2015, must be reinstated with back pay, according to the decision by a three-judge panel of the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.
The criminal charges against Cunningham were later dropped.
Judges Daniel Dysart, Regina Bartholomew-Woods and Dale Atkins agreed that when the dust settled, the only NOPD policy that Cunningham clearly violated was one related to off-duty alcohol use. And that wasn’t enough to fire him, the court found.
The city's Civil Service Commission “abused its discretion and acted arbitrarily and capriciously” in firing Cunningham, the court ruled.
The case stemmed from a physical altercation at the girlfriend’s Algiers apartment after a night out eating and drinking.
Cunningham was in the process of moving in with the woman, and he followed her home after an argument. He used his key to open the front door, then broke through a pair of metal security latches she had locked from the inside.
Cunningham said the woman attacked him, “scratching his face with her fingernails and punching him in the face.” He claimed he kept his arms at his sides.
Members of the NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau arrested Cunningham on counts of simple battery and home invasion.
In its ruling Wednesday, the appeals court noted that the woman was an experienced fighter “with numerous accomplishments and accolades.”
As a general policy, The Advocate does not name purported victims of domestic violence without their consent.
Cunningham, now 37, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and submitted to a breathalyzer, registering a blood-alcohol content of 0.125 percent, well above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office refused the charges against Cunningham. That led the Civil Service Commission to uphold only one alleged violation of NOPD policy from the incident, related to Cunningham's drinking that night.
But the commission also upheld Cunningham's firing. In reversing that move, the appeals court said there was no indication that he'd operated a motor vehicle while under the influence.
That meant that Cunningham could have been found guilty only of disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, or public intoxication, a municipal code violation. And neither of those would warrant termination, Bartholomew-Woods wrote.
Cunningham’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said he wasn’t sure whether his client wants to return to the force.
“It was overkill by the Public Integrity Bureau as well as the Police Department in coming to such a harsh punishment,” Hessler said. “He was the victim.”
Whether the city will appeal the ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court is uncertain.
Cunningham was arrested later the same year over a separate allegation involving the same woman, but prosecutors dropped those charges as well.
A lawsuit that Cunningham filed last year against the city over his termination remains pending.