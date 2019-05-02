A divided New Orleans jury on Thursday convicted a man of murder in a fatal shooting that happened during an argument on a 7th Ward street.

Jurors voted 10-2 after three hours of deliberation to convict Tyrone Myles in the Nov. 26, 2017, killing of 23-year-old Antoine Brumfield, according to Myles’ defense attorney.

Myles, 24, now faces a mandatory life sentence at a May 17 hearing in front of Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White.

Prosecutors depicted the killing as a senseless outburst of violence that happened when Brumfield got into a fight with another man outside a corner store.

That man, Derrick Truehill, testified that he believed Brumfield had stolen a handgun from his house days earlier. Truehill said he spotted Brumfield outside the store as well as his marijuana dealer, who was talking to Myles.

Truehill did not know Myles before that day, he said.

Truehill said that as he scuffled with Brumfield in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave, Myles took out a handgun. Truehill said he ran across the street and Myles shot Brumfield.

Assistant District Attorneys Jason Napoli and Carolyn Livanos relied heavily on the fact that Myles was captured on surveillance video from the store pulling out a gun moments before the killing. The store's cameras did not capture the shooting itself.

Acknowledging that he was the man on the video, Myles pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday. Because of a prior burglary conviction, he received a 40-year sentence on that count as a habitual offender.

Even so, he rejected an offer from prosecutors to plead guilty to the killing on an amended manslaughter count and receive a 30-year sentence, which would have run concurrently with the longer gun sentence.

Instead, Myles opted to go to trial. His lawyer, Jay Daniels, said in his opening statement to jurors that prosecutors “bought” Truehill’s testimony by refusing to pursue a murder charge against him.

Truehill was booked on murder after he claimed to homicide detectives that he did not know the man who killed Brumfield.

Daniels questioned Thursday why a detective never tested the clothes Truehill wore during the incident for gunshot residue.

The detective, Clinton Givens, said he did test Truehill’s body for gunshot residue in the homicide office. The test came back negative, he said.